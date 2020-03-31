Linda Carol Wheaton Linda Carol Wheaton, 72, of Round Rock, formerly of Caldwell, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Due to the current environment a private family memorial was held and one will be held at a later date for other family and friends.

