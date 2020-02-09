Ernest Karl Whitener III passed away on February 3, 2020, at the age of 72 from complications of pancreatic cancer. His funeral service will be held 1:15 p.m. Monday, February 10, at Veterans Funeral Services, 10567 Veterans Memorial Drive, Houston, 77038. Military Honors will follow at the Houston National Cemetery, 10410 Veterans Memorial Drive, Houston, 77038.
Ernie spent his childhood living in several cities on the East coast. His family eventually settled in Clemmons, North Carolina. Ernie graduated with a bachelor from Catawba College in 1969. While serving at Fort Hood he received his Masters degree in 1977.
Ernie was a Vietnam veteran, a first responder, and a teacher. He spent his professional life in service to his country and community. He was a former Captain in the U.S. Army serving from 1969 to 1978. He was stationed at Fort Benning, Fort Dix and Fort Knox. He completed his Army career at Fort Hood in Killeen, Texas. He was awarded the Bronze Star during his tour in Vietnam. He began his first responder career as a volunteer ambulance driver for the Crosby volunteer fire department. He then became a certified paramedic making emergency medicine a full-time career. He accepted a position on the faculty of Lee College in Baytown, Texas, where he trained emergency personnel. His last job took him across the country training first responders in HAZMAT procedure through the Texas A&M TEEX program in conjunction with the department of homeland security. He retired in 2018 in Bryan, Texas.
Ernie enjoyed spending time with his family whether it was with his grandchildren in D.C., his daughters in Texas and Tennessee, or his brothers and their families in North Carolina. He enjoyed talking about past trips and events, laughing at mishaps along the way.
Survivors include his daughter, Laura Breedlove; son, Chris Whitener and wife Jeanette, their two children Ellie and Sam; daughter, Cara Hammond and husband Kevin, his children, Jake and Allie; and daughter Amy Whitener.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his name to Houston Hospice, on Holcombe Blvd., the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, or the Gary Sinise Foundation.
