January 10, 1939 - May 9, 2020
Arthur David Whittington died May 9, 2020 at the age of 81, after battling cancer. Arthur was born on January 10, 1939 in Galveston, Texas to Arthur L. and Florence Whittington.
After graduating from Ball High School, he earned a BBA degree from U of H. He married his high school sweetheart, Helen Bliss, in 1958. In their 61 years together, he enjoyed working, travelling, model railroading, gardening and spending time with his family. He was a member of First Baptist Church College Station, where he faithfully served wherever needed.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Florence, his son David Whittington, Sr., and his grandson, David Whittington, Jr.
Survivors include his wife, Helen Whittington; his daughters, Lou Ann Roquet, Karen Tinker and husband, Steve; his son, Larry Whittington, Sr. and wife, Teresa; brother, Benny Whittington; 12 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Grace Memorial Park in Galveston County. A Celebration of Life in College Station will be planned for a later date this summer.
