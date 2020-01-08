November 20, 1941 - January 06, 2020
Barbara Wiggins, 78, of Bryan, Texas, passed away on Monday, January 06, 2020, in Bryan. A visitation will begin at 9 am, until the time of service at 10 am, on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, with interment at 12 Noon at Plainview Cemetery in Normangee, Texas. She will be laid to rest alongside her husband of 50+ years, Jerry Don Wiggins.
Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Station.
Barbara was born in Deweyville, Texas on November 20, 1941, to Joseph and Ida Fitzgerald Richard. She was one of four children to this union of marriage. Barbara set her own pathway according to her will. She was the owner of Mauriceville Flower Shop for 30 years, while being a wife and raising three children, Randy, Jeff, and Jada. She was truly a calm spirited woman in the eyes of many people, especially her family. She and Jerry enjoyed their time together creating a house into a home for all. The tender care she exhibited toward her grandchildren and great grandchildren was very evident, as her eyes would light up when they would walk into the room. She had a deep, genuine, and unconditional love for her family as well as for her friends. In this simple but peaceful spirit, Barbara enjoyed a good dance every now and then, passing that gift on to her children. She also enjoyed being active in the lives of her children and grandchildren, attending their sporting events and extra curricular activities they participated in.
She loved being outdoors, sitting in the breeze just taking in the warm air while reading a book or just contemplating how good life was. She was an active member in her church, Harmony Baptist Church in Normangee, Texas. All will miss her very gentle, classy and cheerful presence.
Her parents; her husband, Jerry Wiggins; her brothers, Joe Richard and J. D. Richard; her sister-in-law, Betty Richard; her brother-in-law, Jimmy Hall all precede her in death.
Barbara's children and their families, Randy and wife Leslie Wiggins, Jeff and wife Letty Wiggins, Jada and her husband Michael Jedlicka, her sister Patsy Hall, her sister-in-law Mary Anne Richard, her eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren, all survive Barbara Wiggins.
Honoring Barbara as pallbearers are her family Jake Wiggins, Lane Jedlicka, Blaine Huff, Jason Schweitzer, Michael Jedlicka, Randy Wiggins, and Jeff Wiggins.
