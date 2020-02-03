John Nathan Williams, 69, of College Station, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, February 7, at Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers of Bryan-College Station. Services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, February 8, at the funeral center.

To plant a tree in memory of John Williams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.