September 19, 1939 - May 3, 2020
Thomas Glenn Williams, 80, formerly of Bryan, passed away. A graveside service will be held Thursday, May 14th at 11:30am in the College Station City Cemetery with the Rev. Richard "Bo" Keithley officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel.
Thomas was born in Montgomery, Texas on September 19, 1939 to Thomas Perry and Valentine (Montgomery) Williams. He grew up in Montgomery and graduated from Montgomery High School. He married his high school sweetheart, Billie Sue Kliever, on March 26, 1959. Thomas earned both his Bachelor and Masters degrees in Civil Engineering from Texas A&M University and was a member of the Flying Kadets and Squadron 14 in the Corps of Cadets. For 30 years, he worked as a civil engineer, ending his career as the Director of Parking, Transit and Traffic at Texas A&M University. He enjoyed fishing, Aggie football, playing dominoes and listening to old country music.
He is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Thomas Ray and Donna Williams of Boise, Idaho and Timothy Perry and Franny Williams of Driftwood, Texas; grandchildren, Taylor Glenn Williams and April Leigh Williams of Boise, Idaho, John-Thomas "J.T." Williams of San Diego, California, Darby Sue Williams and Wyatt Ray Williams of Drifwood, Texas; and brother-in- law and sister-in-law, Mike and Joan McKown of Iola, Texas.
Serving as pallbearers are J. T. Williams, Taylor Williams, Wyatt Williams, Lee Moore, Mike McKown, Jim Bob McKown, Shane McKown, Justin McKown and Ray McKown. Jimmie Bratton will serve as an honorary pallbearer.
Thomas was preceded in death by his parents; first wife and mother of his children, Billie Sue Kliever Williams; second wife, Kay Moore; and his brother-in-law, W. D. "Buddy" McKown.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a memorial contribution in his memory to the charity of your choice. You are invited to leave kind words and fond memories at www.noblesfuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately