Veronica Williams, 57, of Edmonds, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 17, at Hillier Funeral Home of BRYAN. Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, January 18, at the funeral home.
Williams, Veronica
To plant a tree in memory of Veronica Williams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately