October 11, 1934 - June 19, 2020
John Meredith Wilson, 85, of College Station, Texas, passed away on June 19, 2020. He was born in 1934, in Bonham, Texas. As a young man, he served six years in the Texas National Guard during the 1950's.
He was educated in La Porte, Texas public schools, graduating in 1953. He received his BMEd from Sam Houston State University in 1957, where he was a member of the Kappa Kappa Psi Honorary Band Fraternity, and received the Outstanding Bandsman Award in 1958. He was a Life Member of Sam Houston State University Alumni Association. He earned his MEd from the University of Houston, Texas in 1968.
John's career reflected his interest in music and education, as he was the owner of Meredith Wilson Music, Inc. in La Porte, Texas. Also, a proud teacher, he was employed by several Public Independent School Districts in Texas including Cotulla, Crockett, Pasadena and La Porte.
Before retirement, John was very interested and active in the Cities of La Porte and Shoreacres. He served as President of the La Porte Lions Club, President of the La Porte Rotary Club where he was awarded a Paul Harris Fellow, Board Member of the La Porte Chamber of Commerce, and served as Parade Chairman in 1983, Board Member of Bay Area Heritage Society of La Porte, Life Member of the Friends of the La Porte Library, and President of the La Porte Retired School Employees Association. He was elected Alderman for Shoreacres in 1993 and served as Mayor Pro-Tem in 1998. He was privileged to serve as choir director at La Porte Methodist Church and Christ Lutheran Church, where he served on the church council. One of his greatest enjoyments was playing trumpet in the La Porte Dixieland Jazz Band for many years.
After retiring and moving to College Station, he continued his participation in the Texas Retired Teachers Association as a member of Brazos County School Retired School Personnel, serving as Chaplain from 2018-19. He was a member of Friends of the Bryan College Station Library System as well.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Edith Wilson; brother-in-law, Johnnie Campbell; nephew, Scott Campbell; and daughter-in-law, Anschi Wilson.
He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Mary Dolores "Dodie" Wilson of College Station, Texas; his sons, Tom Knox of College Station, Texas, Andrew Meredith Wilson of Nassau Bay, Texas, Kelly Wilson and (Rose) of Houston, Texas; his daughter, Suzanne Estes and (Bill) of La Porte, Texas; and his sister, Nancy Campbell of Baytown, Texas; his grandchildren; Rachel Knox, Jordan Knox, Jeremy and (Adriane) Estes, James and (Yumi) Van Dyne, Jacob Estes, Ben and (Brooke) Estes, Brianna and (Don) Etoria, and Melanie and (Corey) Williams; great-grandchildren, Layla Anschi Estes, Raelynn Williams, Leo VanDyne and Aubriegh Estes; nephew, Mike and (Kim) Campbell; grand-nephew, Cameron and (Sulia); grand niece, Katy and (Jack) Buras, great-grand nieces, Emali, Caelin and Erynn Campbell; and great-grand nephew Jonathan Buras.
Funeral Arrangements are being handled by Hillier of College Station.
Please visit John's tribute page at www.HillierFuneralHome.com to share memories and stories.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately