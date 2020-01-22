July 6, 1941 - January 18, 2020
Kathryn Joan (Fazzino) Winters, age 78, passed away Saturday, January 18 at Baylor Scott & White in College Station. She was born July 6, 1941 in Bryan, TX. to John J. and Dora (Congemi) Fazzino.
Kathryn lived in Bryan her entire life. She graduated from Stephen F. Austin High School in 1959.In 1963, she married the love of her life, Edwin Winters, who preceded her in death in 2005. Kathryn was close to God and a longtime member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church. Her passion was undoubtedly her family. She spent most of her life helping run the family farm. She was a great daughter and mother, who devoted herself to helping the people she loved. She enjoyed cooking, as well as feeding people. No one was allowed to be hungry in her house. She adored the company of her pets: her Cat, Tigger, and her dog, Bruiser. You could often find her sitting on the couch, watching wrestling, with Tigger in her lap. In her later years, she enjoyed spending time with her sons, riding around in the truck on the farm and in town. She was a huge part of their lives and will be dearly missed.
Kathryn is preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
She is survived by her sons and daughter-in-law, Calvin and Christiana Winters, and Curtis Winters.
Please join us in celebrating her life. Visitation will be from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday with a rosary service at 7:00 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Chapel in Bryan. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, January 25 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
