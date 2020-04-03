November 8, 1951 - March 31, 2020
Jerry Wood, 68, of Bryan, passed away on March 31, 2020, at Scott and White Hospital in Temple, Texas, following complications from a lung biopsy. Jerry was born in Fort Worth, TX November 8, 1951, the third child and first son to D.W. "Woody" and Verna Green Wood. He attended various schools during his educational journey, blessing him with the gift of making friends easily. Jerry was a graduate of Troy High School. During high school he played football and worked at his father's service station in Temple. It was at this station where he first laid eyes on the woman who would later become his wife, Lana, on April 15, 1977.
Jerry and Lana began their married life together in Abilene, Texas. During their time in Abilene, they were blessed with an incredible gift. Their only daughter, Jennifer Day, was born March 4, 1980. Over the next 42 years, Lana and Jerry built a home, multiple businesses and a loving family. Together, Jerry and Lana served as PTO President, chaperoned school dances, and co-chaired project graduation. Throughout their life together, they built many great friendships. Both were members of Central Baptist Church, where Jerry enjoyed participating in the Easter Pageant. Jerry and Lana were best friends. They rarely missed lunch or dinner together. They enjoyed traveling and taking family vacations, Aggie athletics, and cheering on their granddaughter Khloe from the stands. Khloe has been the light and sparkle in their lives since her birth. Khloe loved her "Poppy", especially watching Aggie football by his side.
Jerry began his career in the magazine industry in 1972 with Temple News Agency in Temple,Texas. His career in periodical distribution spanned until his retirement in 2001. In 1977 Jerry was promoted to Marketing Director for the West Texas area and relocated to Abilene, Texas. In 1981, Jerry was promoted to Assistant Manager and relocated back to Temple, Texas for the next five years. In 1986, Jerry advanced to General Manager of Brazos Periodicals in Bryan, Texas, and remained there until his retirement in 2001. In addition to his magazine career, from 1994-2001, Jerry co-owned Aggieland Furniture, which specialized in new, used and antique furniture. Upon retirement, he continued working as an entrepreneur. He initiated Woods Fences and Painting, serving businesses and individuals throughout the Brazos Valley with their painting and business needs. Jerry and Lana owned and managed rental properties in College Station. Throughout his life, Jerry displayed an incredible work ethic that inspired his family, coworkers, and staff.
Jerry was an avid golfer. Throughout the 1990s, he organized and hosted golf tournaments to benefit the family of a friend who had passed away at a young age. Jerry enjoyed playing with friends and family. He played best when he played against those who were better than him. Those golfers were hard to find since he always carried such a low handicap. Even with his skill, Jerry was humble and fun on the golf course. Over the last years, Jerry battled kidney failure and various lung issues. Throughout this time, Jerry remained positive and optimistic, always showing bravery and levity around his family and caregivers. Our entire family is so grateful for the care and friendship he met along the way.
He is preceded in death by his parents, DW and Verna Wood, his in-laws Robert Lee and Vera Lee Boyls, Olen Booth, Roy Priest, James Linker, Bobby Luther, RT Jackson and Harold Pimpler. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Lana Gayle; daughter, Jennifer Day and granddaughter, Khloe Gayle, all of Bryan.
He is also survived by seven sisters and brothers; Patsy Linker of Sulphur Springs, Mary Alice Kirkham and husband Tommy of Belton, Shirley Green and husband Tommy, William Wood and wife Dana, Frankie Wood and wife Barbara, all of Temple; Kenny Wood and wife Ann of Moffatt, and Cathy Luther of Temple. He is also survived by two sisters in law, Gloria Jackson and Carol Pimpler, both of Temple. In addition, Jerry is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Keith and Sheila Haddock of California, Debbie and Wayne Kendall of Lake Forks, Donna and Brian Ogles of Royse City, Mike and Angie Booth, Kevin and Kellie Booth, all of Sulphur Springs, Charlotte and Donny Luther of Salado, Lafonda Wilsey of Temple, Eddie and Lori Sexton of Caddo Mills, Jason and Anna Wood of Georgia, Tanya Sexton and Rudy Peters of Temple, Jimmy and Jill Popelka of Coppell, Amanda and Joel Maroney of Temple, Whitney and David Onyango of Temple, Jeff Wood of Temple, Weston and Tara Wood of Rhome, Amber and Marc Fowler of Conroe, Kayla and Travis Lane of Temple and numerous great nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Allen Fund at www.allenacademy.org/in-memoriam, in honor of Jerry's granddaughter, Khloe, to Scotty's House or to the local charity of your choice.
Pallbearers include William Wood, Frankie Wood, Kenny Wood, Mark Baldwin, Jason Millsap and Tyler Cain. Honorary pallbearers include Keith Haddock, Jimmy Popelka, Hunter Haddock, and Cole Popelka.
A special thank you to Baylor Scott and White in Bryan, College Station, and Temple; Davita Dialysis in College Station; and finally to Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers for their care and promptness in getting him back home to Bryan.
Funeral arrangements have been made through Callaway-Jones Funeral Home. A private viewing will be held on Friday, April 3, 2020, and you are invited to attend via Zoom from 2-4pm using Zoom.us/join with the membership code 896 682 2086 and password 672059. A private service will be held Saturday, April 4, 2020, and you are invited to view via Facebook Live at 1pm on the Callaway-Jones Facebook page. Jerry will be buried at the Memorial Cemetery of College Station at 3pm. For those seeking to maintain social distance, you will be able to drive through at the grave site and pay condolences to the family from 3pm-4pm.
We would like to sincerely thank all our family and friends for the meals, love and support they have provided during this time.
