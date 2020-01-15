Oct. 16, 1930 - Jan. 10, 2020

Virgil Shaw "Gil" Wulfson, Jr., 89 of College Station, Texas, passed away on January 10, 2020.

He was born on October 16, 1930 to Virgil Shaw Wulfson Sr. and Pearl (Lamp) Wulfson in Clintonville, Wisconsin.

Funeral service will be at 2:00 PM on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at The Church at Horseshoe Bay, 600 Hi Ridge Road, in Horseshoe Bay, Texas. Entombment will follow at Horseshoe Bay Mausoleum.

A guest book may be found at www.PutnamCares.com. Gil's care is entrusted to Putnam Funeral Home and Crematory, 145 Texas Avenue, Kingsland, Texas 78639. (325) 388-0008.

To plant a tree in memory of Wulfson Jr. Virgil Shaw as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Get daily news, sports, opinions, entertainment and more, delivered every morning.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.