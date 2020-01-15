Oct. 16, 1930 - Jan. 10, 2020
Virgil Shaw "Gil" Wulfson, Jr., 89 of College Station, Texas, passed away on January 10, 2020.
He was born on October 16, 1930 to Virgil Shaw Wulfson Sr. and Pearl (Lamp) Wulfson in Clintonville, Wisconsin.
Funeral service will be at 2:00 PM on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at The Church at Horseshoe Bay, 600 Hi Ridge Road, in Horseshoe Bay, Texas. Entombment will follow at Horseshoe Bay Mausoleum.
A guest book may be found at www.PutnamCares.com. Gil's care is entrusted to Putnam Funeral Home and Crematory, 145 Texas Avenue, Kingsland, Texas 78639. (325) 388-0008.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately