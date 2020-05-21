March 18, 1932 - May 18, 2020
W. Roger Young, 88, of Caldwell passed away at his home on May 18, 2020.
Roger was born on March 18, 1932 in Elgin, Texas to Leslie and Clara Young. Roger was a 1952 graduate of Bryan High School where he met his wife, Mary Dunlap Young. They were married for 66 years before she passed away in May, 2017.
While in high school, Roger began working at a gas station which began his career with Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company. He continued to work with Goodyear which led Mary and the children to Memphis, Tennessee and Charleston, South Carolina. After returning to Texas, he managed the Goodyear store in Galveston, Texas. From there, he went on to purchase two independent dealerships with Goodyear. After selling his two dealerships, Roger and Mary bought property in Chriesman, Texas where they spent the remainder of their lives enjoying all the animals on the land.
Roger is preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary Dunlap Young and grandson, Jason Dunlap Brown. He is also preceded in death by his mother and father, Leslie and Clara Young, brothers, Coll Young, J. H. Young, and Jesse Young, and his sister, Ruby Rice.
Survivors include son, Jim Young and wife Mariann of Dearborn, MI, daughters Patty Cleaveland of Pasadena, Texas, and Carol Ivy and husband Danny Ivy also of Pasadena. Grandchildren are Emily Warren and husband Peter of Boston, Mass., Adrienne Young and husband Jeff Bozell of Michigan, Annabelle Young of Michigan, Perla Brown of Baytown, Texas, Adam Ivy and his wife Katherine of Rosharon, Texas and Erin Hennington and husband Jake also of Rosharon, Texas. Great grandchildren are Brianna Brown, Jason Brown, Jr., Alyssa Brown, Alexis Hennington, Madelyn Hennington, and Caleb Hennington (coming soon), Bryson Pumphrey, Lillie Ivy, Jacob Bozell, Thaddeaus Bozell, Ruthie Bozell, and Emily and Peter's baby girl (also coming soon). Also surviving is his brother Larry Young and wife Charlene, as well as many other relatives and friends.
A funeral service will be held using livestream services through Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers of Bryan-College Station on Friday, May 22, 2020 at 10 am.
