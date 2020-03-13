Bernie Sanders says that the American economy is designed to work for the billionaires. My reaction is thank goodness.
In today’s American economy, anyone who has a good idea, dedication and a willingness for hard work can become a billionaire. The first nine people on the most recent Forbes 400 list of wealthiest Americans made their money themselves. The richest, Jeff Bezos, started by selling books online, and now he provides an online shopping service that provides each of us with virtually unlimited buying options that can be delivered to our front doorsteps within 48 hours or less.
Bill Gates is second on the list. His rivalry with Steve Jobs gave us both the PC and the Mac. Each is better and cheaper than either would have been alone, and that rivalry made each of them billionaires. By the way, Gates and Jobs were both college drop-outs, as was Michael Dell, another self-made billionaire.
Mark Zuckerberg, fourth on the list, invented Facebook, the most ubiquitous of the social media with more than 2 billion users world-wide. Sixth and seventh are Larry Page and Sergey Brin, who brought us Google, everyone’s indispensable search engine.
Some of the wealthiest Americans began with a leg up. Charles Koch and his brothers started with an inherited company worth a few million dollars. In just one generation, Charles Koch built an empire estimated to be worth well in excess of $100 billion, employing 60,000 working-class Americans. How did he do it? He went to work every day and was willing to take risks. Speaking of Charles Koch and his late brother, David, they have been vocal supporters of criminal justice reform and a major reduction in prison populations, something also supported by Bernie Sanders, although he never gives them credit.
Numbers 10, 11 and 12 are named Walton. They inherited a fortune begun by their father, Sam, who opened his first Walmart in 1962. In case Bernie has missed the obvious, Walmart provides affordable groceries, clothing and thousands of other products for the working-class Americans he says he wants to help.
The Forbes 400 list is dynamic; It’s not just the same 400 people year in and year out. Among those joining the most recent list are Tim Sweeney, the inventor of the internet game Fortnite. Jay Chaudhry is an Indian immigrant who founded Zscaler, an information security company. Ernest Garcia created Carvana, the on-line used car exchange. Chad Richison founded Paycom that allows small business people to manage their payrolls efficiently. A high-priced education is not a prerequisite either. While Garcia went to Stanford, the other three went to Maryland, Cincinnati and Central Oklahoma, respectively.
When he died, George Mitchell had an estimated net worth of $2 billion. Mitchell was the son of Greek immigrants. He was the developer of The Woodlands and a major restorer of hometown of Galveston. Mitchell is credited with perfecting the technique of hydraulic fracturing. Fracking, when coupled with its twin miracle of horizontal drilling, has succeeded in making the United States energy independent and has allowed Bernie’s working-class Americans to have affordable gasoline.
Abundant cheap natural gas largely has replaced coal as a cleaner burning source of electric power.
What do working-class people do for entertainment? Many go to movies made by self-made billionaires such as Stephen Spielberg and George Lucas. Oprah is a billionaire. So is Jay-Z. No inherited wealth there. If the working-class eat pizza, credit the late self-made billionaire, Mike Ilitch, who sold Little Caesars’ pizzas two for the price of one.
What about the philanthropy of billionaires. In the latest year of statistics, 2018, the top 50 charitable donors gave away more than $14 billion. Of course, these selfish plutocrats chose the recipients of their charity, depriving Bernie of the opportunity to spend it for them. Michael Bloomberg gave away $767 Million, 50% more than he spent on his failed presidential campaign. Forty of America’s billionaires have signed the Giving Pledge, promising to give away the majority of their wealth.
The combined net worth of the Forbes 400 is less than $3 trillion. If that entire amount were confiscated, it would fund the current federal budget for about seven months. Once the richest 400 Americans have been taxed out of existence, where will Bernie get the next $3 trillion for seven more months of government spending, not to mention the many months thereafter.
I fear that Bernie actually believes his utopian fantasies. He certainly makes impassioned claims in support of his views. When pressed, however, he never quite comes up with a cost estimate. Moreover, he doesn’t have a long-term proposal to pay for them.
Maybe fairy dust.
Cullen M. “Mike” Godfrey is retired from the Office of the President of the Texas A&M Health Science Center where he served as chief legal officer. He holds undergraduate and law degrees from The University of Texas at Austin and was licensed to practice in 1969. Prior to joining the Health Science Center, Godfrey was general counsel for The University of Texas System and FINA Inc., a Fortune 500 petroleum and petrochemical company. Godfrey is a trained arbitrator and mediator who has served as a neutral in a number of disputes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.