Brazos Valley Food Bank: Preparing for any future coronavirus crisis

With President Donald Trump’s Thursday address, the NBA’s announcement to suspend the upcoming season, Texas A&M University and Blinn College (as well as others) switching to online classes, the cancellation of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo and Bryan, College Station and Calvert schools are closed this week, COVID-19 is becoming real for residents of the Brazos Valley even without a confirmed case.
Earlier this month, when many were skeptical of any real threat or need to worry, the Brazos Valley Food Bank was outlining plans for internal risk mitigation, as well as potential community response needs. We got assistance with this from Feeding America, the national food bank network, which convened a COVID-19 working group of veteran food bankers to develop a COVID-19 Emerging and Preparedness Practices Guide that highlights best practices around mitigating risk — at our facilities, for our staff and volunteers, for our partners and for those who rely on us for food assistance. Feeding Texas, the state food bank network, hosted COVID-19 calls where we learned that Texas food banks are stockpiling emergency food boxes, assembling sanitation supply kits and strengthening cleanliness and sanitation standards.
In my 15 years as executive director of the Brazos Valley Food Bank, I have led several different efforts to respond to disasters. Most were natural, such as responding to developing needs for several hurricanes (Katrina, Rita, Ike, Harvey and Josephine — I may be missing one). In addition to hurricanes, the Brazos Valley Food Bank has helped individuals affected by wildfires, extended power outages and major flooding. Most recently, the Brazos Valley Food Bank helped during a man-made disaster — the government shutdown. In each of these cases, our relief efforts took the support of volunteers, community partners and of course, donors.
Did I anticipate that the Brazos Valley Food Bank would need to prepare for and plan to respond to a health disaster such as the coronavirus? No. But this is where we find ourselves.
To mitigate a COVID-19 outbreak, the Brazos Valley Food Bank facility has put up additional handwashing signs. We are adding disinfecting items to all workstations and common spaces. This is a work in progress — because as you know, supplies are limited across the country. We are implementing daily sanitation of flat, common surfaces, door handles, equipment, drinking fountain, tables, etc. All guests and volunteers are asked to sign a daily waiver (“I have not traveled to a highly impacted area, been on a cruise or am exhibiting signs of sickness”). As soon as we get the supplies in (hand sanitizer, bleach wipes, disposable gloves) and the supplies can be assembled, “hygiene kits” will be issued to all people meeting Brazos Valley Food Bank staff (delivery drivers, outreach workers, nutrition education staff). And, all staff and volunteers working food distributions and/or deliveries now are wearing disposable gloves.
According to a statement released by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently, “We are not aware of any reports at this time of human illnesses that suggest COVID-19 can be transmitted by food or food packaging.” This is good news.
When a confirmed case(s) arises in the Brazos Valley, the Brazos Valley Food Bank may make the following adjustments:
• Assemble surplus food bags and boxes.
• Consider shutting down the Volunteer Center to just a few volunteer leaders.
• Deliver bulk senior bags to partner sites, instead of just a weekly supply.
• Put together mass hygiene kits, if requested.
• Provide drinks and snacks to quarantined individuals (upon request from a government entity).
• Have all mobile food pantries be drive-thrus to limit face-to-face interaction.
• Ask food pantries partners to distribute food by appointment, not as mass service times to avoid congregation risks,
On Monday, the Volunteer Organizations Active in Disasters (VOAD) group will be meeting to be briefed by the Brazos County Health District. After this meeting, we will have a better idea of where we may fit into community-based efforts if the virus spreads locally.
So, the Brazos Valley Food Bank has internal plans and will learn about any potential external needs next week.
The Brazos Valley Food Bank has communicated thoroughly to its board of directors, staff, volunteers and partner agencies about what we are doing, as well as our expectations for ourselves and each other. Brazos Valley Food Bank is a public-serving organization. When other entities close down, which is beginning to happen, we will be relied upon to continue our critical services as best we can. In fact, we project the need for food assistance will increase. Children potentially will lose access to school meals, parents who will need to stay home with their children out of school could lose income, individuals connected to closed workplaces will lose work temporarily and, therefore, income. Homebound seniors will need a stockpile of food so they can self-quarantine. And, individuals with pre-existing conditions, such as diabetes and hypertension, who are especially at risk of contracting the virus, continue to need access to healthy food to keep their underlying conditions in check.
I must admit, this is a stressful time. In addition to the rapid pace of our regular work, we are responding to questions from our partners, volunteers and donors about our response to COVID-19. We are having difficult conversations about the what ifs — maintaining adequate staffing, potential loss of volunteers, etc. And, I worry about the loss of vital monetary and food donations that we rely on at this time of year to fulfill our mission.
Luckily, you can make monetary donations online to the Brazos Valley Food Bank at any time, from anywhere (www.Brazos Valley Food Bank.org). You also can call 979-779-3663 and donate over the phone with a credit card. And, mailing a check to Brazos Valley Food Bank, P,O, Box 74, Bryan, Texas 77806 works great as well.
Amid your critical efforts to keep yourself, your friends and your families safe from COVID-19, please do not forget the Brazos Valley Food Bank which will be doing its best to help the most vulnerable in this area. Please give now.
Theresa Mangapora is executive director of the Brazos Valley Food Bank.
