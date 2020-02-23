Elizabeth Acevedo, an award-winning author, will discuss her poetry and fiction at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Annenburg Presidential Conference Center on the West Campus of Texas A&M University.
Her appearance is part of the annual Brazos Valley Reads program sponsored by the A&M department of English.
Acevedo is a National Book Award winner for her novel-in-verse The Poet X and she is also a National Poetry Slam Champion. She also wrote the novel With the Fire on High.
She will talk about her literary work for an hour, with 15 minutes for questions from the audience, followed by a book-signing until 9 p.m. Barnes and Noble Bookstore is stocked with copies of The Poet X and With the Fire on High in its College Station store on Texas Avenue. It also will sell Acevedo's books at Tuesday's event.
The event is free and open to the public. No tickets are required.
Brazos Valley Reads is a community reading program designed to encourage a shared cultural experience in the Brazos Valley. Founded by the Department of English at Texas A&M University and now in its sixteenth year, Brazos Valley Reads continues to bring internationally celebrated authors to the Brazos Valley. Past authors include Colson Whitehead, Geraldine Brooks, Julia Alvarez, Tim O'Brien, Sandra Cisneros, Sherman Alexie, Tayari Jones, and Maxine Hong Kingston.
Published in 2018, The Poet X tells the story of Xiomara's struggle to express herself as a poet and teenage girl, growing up in Brooklyn, the daughter of immigrants from the Dominican Republic. From haikus and free verse to essays written for high school class, The Poet X offers prose as well as poetry.
Acevedo's most recent book is With the Fire on High, a New York Times bestseller, was published in 2019. The novel is being adapted to film produced by Picturestart. This novel concerns Emoni, who is a teenage single mother who tries to develop her talent for cooking and pursue her education while also being a devoted mother to her child.
Acevedo has published two poetry collections: Beastgirl & Other Origin Myths and Medusa Reads La Negra's Palm, which won the Berkshire Prize.
To learn more about Acevedo, check out her official website for further details on her life and work: blueflowerarts.com/artist/elizabeth-acevedo/.
Bringing Acevedo to Texas A&M has been a collaborative effort across campus and the Brazos Valley. The department of English organized this event through Jason Harris, the Brazos Valley Reads coordinator, who has been assisted by the Brazos Valley Reads Committee. Brazos Valley Reads has received generous sponsorships from the Melbern G. Glasscock Center for Humanities Research; Texas A&M University Libraries; LAUNCH Undergraduate Research, Honors, and Learning communities; and Blinn College.
Elizabeth Acevedo's poetry and her young-adult novels are part of a broader movement to represent AfroLatina lives and issues. In The Poet X, Xiomara must navigate a multitude of identities and issues: her Dominican identity, her blackness, her religion, her parents' discipline, and the ways in which her body is treated like a thing for public consumption. In addition to the book's themes, The Poet X is formally complex. She uses silence, spacing, codeswitching, a variety of genres -- such as notes passed between Xiomara and her best friend -- in addition to popular culture references. Acevedo's slam poetry background is evident in the novel's lyricism and benefits from being read aloud.
The Poet X paints a picture through poetry of the pressure of AfroLatina girlhood. As black Latina scholar Omaris Z. Zamora writes, Xiomara's poetry is about "Being a black girl in a world where your consent is non-existent, your body is a sin, and you have no agency, yet you are seen as lustful, willful, assertive, and aggressive. You are forced to make yourself small, to try to blend in, and be as quiet as possible."
The novel explores how young girls of color struggle with the silences in their families and cultures as well as how to find and use their voices.
Acevedo's next book, Clap When You Land, continues to examine themes of family, trust and migration with an eye toward Dominican girlhood. Acevedo's dual-narrative book-in-verse tells the stories of Camino and Yahaira Rios. The two do not know that they are sisters until a tragic event: the death of their father in a plane crash. Camino, who lives in the Dominican Republic, and Yahaira, a New York-born Dominican American, must face their father's secrets and learn how to relate to each other. Clap When You Land will be published on May 5.
Elizabeth Acevedo's most recent novel, With the Fire on High, takes up similar themes and issues from The Poet X, and centers on AfroLatina girlhood. The protagonist, Emoni Santiago, an AfroPuerto-Rican, is a senior in high school on the cusp of applying to college and planning her future. She's also a budding chef and a mother to a 3-year old, Emma, whom Emoni lovingly calls Babygirl. Caught amid the competing pressures of impending graduation, working at a fast-food restaurant, raising her daughter, and dreaming of becoming a famous chef, Emoni meets Malachi, a transfer student with a killer smile. Can she attend to the daily struggles of being a single, teenage mother, and achieve her dreams?
The story is interspersed with recipes given to her by her aunt. She then changes them, adds her own spin to the ingredients, something she does throughout the novel, much to the chagrin of her culinary arts instructor. Emoni must learn the rules first before she can break them, a lesson she struggles with since cooking has always been about feelings for her. Ironically, it is only in her cooking where she allows her emotions to guide her. Emoni's journey to adulthood is thus a lesson in figuring out how to balance the two.
Acevedo's own AfroLatina identity as well as her abilities as a poet shine in this novel. Emoni's intersectionality is explored throughout her journey to adulthood. And while society judges her, Emoni always remains more than the sum of her parts. As she states, "The whole of me is whole." These moments are poetic and speak to Acevedo's skills with language.
Acevedo is first and foremost a Slam Poet, echoes of which can be found in The Poet X. She was the 2014 National Poetry Slam Champion, and in 2016 finished 8 out of 96 at the Women of the World Poetry Slam in Brooklyn, New York. Acevedo has a number of influences, and chief are the writings of Lucille Clifton, who, along with Natalie Diaz and Nikki Giovanni, is among Acevedo's most enduring influences.
