An award-winning author and poetry slam champion will speak at Texas A&M University on Feb. 25 as this year's Brazos Valley Reads author.
Elizabeth Acevedo will discuss The Poet X, her novel-in-verse, and her novel With the Fire on High.
Acevedo's talk will be at 7 p.m. Feb. 25, in the Annenberg Conference Center, adjacent to the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum on the Texas A&M University campus. The event is free and open to the public. No tickets are required.
Acevedo's appearance is sponsored by the department of English at Texas A&M, founder of Brazos Valley Reads. Brazos Valley Reads is a community reading program designed to encourage a shared cultural experience in the Brazos Valley. Now in its sixteenth year, Brazos Valley Reads continues to bring internationally celebrated authors to the Brazos Valley. Past authors include Colson Whitehead, Geraldine Brooks, Julia Alvarez, Tim O'Brien, Sandra Cisneros, Sherman Alexie, Tayari Jones and Maxine Hong Kingston.
A New York City native, Acevedo competed in her first poetry slam at the age of 14 and went to on to perform at numerous open-mic nights around the city. She earned a bachelor of arts in performing arts at George Washington University and a master of fine arts in creative writing at the University of Maryland. She is a National Poetry Slam Champion and has competed globally, representing the United States at the 2016 Women of the World Poetry Slam.
Published in 2018, Acevedo's The Poet X focuses on a teenage girl named Xiomara and how she uses poetry to process her feelings and explore who she is and what she wants to become. The book engages readers with a lively cast of characters as well as varied literary forms. From haikus and free verse to essays written for high school class, The Poet X offers prose as well as poetry. Although one can read the book as smoothly as reading familiar pages of prose, the novel-in-verse offers gritty and lyrical poetry. The language is fresh, conversational, and vivid:
Had to be cut out of Mami
After she'd given birth
To my twin brother, Xavier, just fine.
And my name labors out of some people's mouths
In that same awkward and painful way.
Acevedo's poetry has the clarity of the spoken word performances that she became famous for as a national slam poet champion. Her diction also integrates the Spanish language. The Spanish words and phrases express Xiomara's multicultural identity (her parents are Dominican immigrants), provide texture to the setting with concrete realistic details, and contribute beauty and resonance to Xiomara's narrative voice,
Watch the old church ladies, chancletas flapping
against the pavement, their mouths letting loose a train
of island Spanish as they spread he said, she said.
The book's content is also an example of metafiction, or "writing about writing" because most of the narrative is understood to be the journal of Xiomara. Thus, as readers we're given an intimate look at the raw experience of the protagonist.
Growing up with an ineffectual father, an overbearing mother, and a brilliant brother who rarely stands up for himself, Xiomara finds with poetry an avenue towards intellectual and spiritual autonomy. Xiomara is a fighter, a social commentator, a rebel and a romantic. The authoritarian religious heritage of her mother is pitted against the imaginative tough verses that Xiomara fashions. She also must contend with the stratified corridors of high school and the prejudice, sexism and loneliness she experiences.
In other words, there's plenty of teenage angst, but readers will cheer on Xiomara as she takes up the mantle of poetry. One of her teachers acquaints her with the opportunity of a poetry club in her high school, and Xiomara's brother helps to convince her to give it a shot: "The world's been waiting / for your genius a long time."
The Poet X not only won the National Book Award winner for Young People's Literature in 2018 . Acevedo also won the Boston Globe-Horn Book Award that same year and, in 2019, the Golden Kite Award for Young Adult Fiction, the Printz Award for Excellence in Young Adult Fiction, and the Carnegie Medal -- making Acevedo the "first ever writer of colour to win the UK's most prestigious children's books award." According to the judges, the book is "a searing, unflinching exploration of culture, family and faith within a truly innovative verse structure."
Elizabeth Acevedo's most recent book is With the Fire on High, a New York Times bestseller, published in 2019. The novel not only has been popular and well-reviewed but is being adapted into film produced by Picturestart. Acevedo is writing the screenplay. The novel focuses on Emoni and her prodigious talent for cooking, a talent that verges on magical realism. While Emoni develops the art of her cuisine, she also must navigate through the fact she is a single teenage mother.
Witty and resilient, Emoni's point-of-view is rendered in clean evocative prose throughout the novel. As in The Poet X, Emoni develops a meaningful community through her talent: cooking brings her into closer relationships with people and fosters understanding.
Acevedo is also the author of two poetry collections, Beastgirl & Other Origin Myths and Medusa Reads La Negra's Palm, which won the Berkshire Prize.
To learn more about Elizabeth Acevedo, check out her official website for further details on her life and work: blueflowerarts.com/artist/elizabeth-acevedo/
Her presentation at the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center will last an hour, with 15 minutes for a Q&A, followed by a book-signing until 9 p.m.
Barnes and Noble will have copies of The Poet X and With the Fire on High in its College Station store on Texas Avenue; it also will sell the novel at the Feb. 25 event.
Bringing Elizabeth Acevedo to Texas A&M has been a collaborative effort across campus and the Brazos Valley. The department of English is organizing this event through Brazos Valley Reads coordinator Jason Harris who has been assisted by the Brazos Valley Reads Committee. Brazos Valley Reads has received generous sponsorships from the Melbern G. Glasscock Center for Humanities Research; Texas A&M University Libraries; LAUNCH Undergraduate Research, Honors, and Learning communities; and Blinn College.
