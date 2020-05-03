I’ll say it up front: I am a theater nerd. A complete and proud theater nerd. I love theater, whether it be the latest Broadway shows on tour or performances in our area community theaters, where I see most of the productions. Musicals, drama, comedy, melodrama — it doesn’t matter, I am down for it.
Obviously, I haven’t seen a live performance in more than two months and, boy, do I miss them. Sure, I can watch performances on BroadwayHD and, while they are grand, nothing beats see a production live.
We are fortunate in the Brazos Valley to have so many community theaters: StageCenter, the granddaddy of all local theaters; The Theatre Company, purveyor of great musicals; Navasota Theatre Alliance, which does so much with its unusual stage (the audience sits on opposite sides); Troupe Over the Hill at Hilltop Lakes, which is far better than its location and budget should allow; and, the one I feel closest to, Brazos Valley TROUPE.
For 26 years, Artistic/Managing Director M.A. Sterling and an outstanding group of volunteers have been raining hundreds and hundreds of young people in the ins and outs of theater — from performing on stage to building sets and designing costumes to actually writing their own original shows.
It is amazing to see the effects of participation in TROUPE’s program on participants. I have seen young people grow and develop and mature. They have found a home at TROUPE, a place where they can gather with new friends they make there and stretch their abilities far beyond what they thought possible. I have seen shy, withdrawn young people come out of their shell to become confident human beings with skills that will serve them a lifetime, even if they never again set foot on stage. I wish every child could participate in TROUPE’s program.
M.A. — editor’s note, he has been a dear friend of mine for more than two decades — is a miracle worker. He lets the kids have fun, but sets firm limits. They have rules they must follow and he is strict about enforcing them. The participants are the better for them. He learns the strengths and weaknesses of each child and works to bring out the absolute best in all of them.
Jess Hutto-Schultz was involved in TROUPE for many years in the 1990s. Recently, he said, “TROUPE was a place where we could play, grow, learn, love. It was a safe haven. A home. We could be ourselves without judgement. We learned to express ourselves and to cultivate our talents. We learned to be confident and to be kind. I use the skills and lessons I learned at TROUPE daily, and I’m confident that I would not be where I am today without it. There are no words in existence that could adequately express how TROUPE has impacted my life. I am who I am because of TROUPE. Thank you.”
During this coronavirus pandemic, I have been worried about all the area theaters, which have been unable to present any productions, but I worry most about Brazos Valley TROUPE. It always has operated on a shoestring budget (none of the area theaters have rich endowments to see them through this time). Like its sister theaters, TROUPE’s expenses haven’t stopped because of the stay-at-home orders and social distancing. There still is rent and utilities. The theaters already have paid for the rights to put on the shows they had planned for April and May, but they have no money coming in to defray the costs. In short, they all are struggling to pay their bills. Even when they reopen, it will take weeks to prepare their next show.
During the pandemic, we all have heard about essential works such as our medical professionals, grocery store clerks and so many others. I contend that once we reopen fully, the area theaters and their actors, dancers, set-builders, costume designers and lighting and sound directors and so on will be essential. A community could live without the arts, but a great community such as ours needs its theaters and symphony and chorale and art galleries. They are the soul of the community.
While all need money, TROUPE may be hurting the most because of its small budget. Last week, Sterling put a notice on Face Book that there is a danger that TROUPE won’t be able to reopen when the pandemic wanes. Simply put, it is just about out of money and with no productions on tap because of the coronavirus it may not be able to start up again. I called M.A. and he assured me the financial crisis is real. He isn’t crying wolf.
I am devastated. The community will be so much less without Brazos Valley TROUPE. And the children of tomorrow won’t have such a wonderful place to call home, to grow and learn.
TROUPE has set up a GoFundMe account on social media. It is an easy and convenient way to help keep TROUPE open.
If you aren’t on social media, you still can in this important endeavor. Send a check payable to BVT to BVT, 3705 E. 29th St., Bryan TX 77802.
Should you want to donate with a credit or debit card, email Sterling at trouperinfo@gmail.com and he will contact you about taking your information.
TROUPE has set up giving levels that will be recognized in the TROUPE lobby when — and if — it reopens: up to $25, Copper Hero; $26 to $55, Bronze Hero; $56 to $125, Silver Hero; $126 to $250, Gold Hero; $251 and more, Platinum Hero.
Longtime donor Peter Witt said, “Whenever I meet Troupers or their parents, it is evident that M.A. is one of the pied pipers of youth work, someone who, through his attention, listening, subtle and direct guidance, and positive approach, makes a difference every day in all the lives he touches.
“We are lucky to have someone like this in our community.
“What is also important is that M.A. has done his work without a lot of credit or compensation — servant-leaders are like that. Thus, he has never drawn a big salary, or make a big profit off of his efforts. Like many people in our community, he lives nearly pay check to pay check, investing part of what he makes back into the lives of the young people he serves.”
Witt and Joyce Nies together have made a generous donate to TROUPE in recent days, on top of all they have given over the years.
Surely the rest of us can give something.
Sterling just turned 56, and he is asking for birthday gifts in the form of donations to Brazos Valley TROUPE.
He said, “I lovingly urge you to make this the best possible birthday ever by giving to the place that I have spent almost half of my life trying to nurture. God bless you. Stay strong, safe and sane!”
Perhaps your income has been curtailed during the pandemic. There are many wonderful organizations seeking your help.
But I believe, as we come out of our stay-at-home new normal, that life without Brazos Valley TROUPE’s family friendly entertainment would make for a sadder, a duller College Station and Bryan.
Please give what you can. And when theaters reopen, please attend one or more of TROUPE’s wonderful productions that you are helping make possible.
Thank you.
Robert C. Borden is Opinions editor of The Eagle.
