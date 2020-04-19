Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 120 IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN SOUTH CENTRAL TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY JACKSON IN SOUTHEAST TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 22 COUNTIES AUSTIN BRAZORIA BRAZOS BURLESON CHAMBERS COLORADO FORT BEND GALVESTON GRIMES HARRIS HOUSTON LIBERTY MADISON MATAGORDA MONTGOMERY POLK SAN JACINTO TRINITY WALKER WALLER WASHINGTON WHARTON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALVIN, ANAHUAC, ANGLETON, BAY CITY, BELLVILLE, BRENHAM, BROOKSHIRE, BRYAN, CALDWELL, CLEVELAND, CLUTE, COLDSPRING, COLLEGE STATION, COLUMBUS, CONROE, CORRIGAN, CROCKETT, DAYTON, DICKINSON, EAGLE LAKE, EDNA, EL CAMPO, FIRST COLONY, FREEPORT, FRIENDSWOOD, GALVESTON, GANADO, GROVETON, HEMPSTEAD, HOUSTON, HUNTSVILLE, LAKE JACKSON, LEAGUE CITY, LIBERTY, LIVINGSTON, MADISONVILLE, MISSION BEND, MISSOURI CITY, MONT BELVIEU, NAVASOTA, OLD RIVER-WINFREE, PALACIOS, PEARLAND, PECAN GROVE, PRAIRIE VIEW, ROSENBERG, SEALY, SHEPHERD, SOMERVILLE, STOWELL, SUGAR LAND, TEXAS CITY, THE WOODLANDS, TRINITY, WALLER, WEIMAR, WHARTON, AND WINNIE.