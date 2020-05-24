After nearly two years of study and public discussion, Bryan now has on official plan for what is being called Midtown. an area bound by Downtown Bryan to the College Station city limits, from Finfeather Road to South Texas Avenue.
The Bryan City Council officially approved its Midtown Area Plan on May 12, after working with Bryan residents and a consulting firm.
In a letter of support to the city council, Bryan/College Station Habitat for Humanity supported aspects of the Midtown Area Plan and recommended the Council approve it.
While this plan is not perfect and often is overshadowed by the debates surrounding the Travis Bryan Midtown Park project — the former Bryan Municipal Golf Course — within this district, we believe that the Midtown Area Plan is a great step toward making Bryan an even stronger, more sustainable, and more affordable city in which to live.
Here are some reasons why we think so:
More flexible land use
Habitat for Humanity works toward a future where everyone in this community has a decent, affordable place to call home. To this end, we assist low-income, first-time homebuyers to afford to purchase a home of their own. Because we are a long-term housing solution that focuses on asset creation and sustainable housing solutions, we are interested in our clients being able to live in their homes for as long as they would like.
We also intend for Habitat homeowners to be able to pass down the property to the next generation. This is an impossibility in the long run—especially for lower-income families living closer to the city center — because of rising property taxes due to land appreciation. Without the ability to earn income from their property, their budgets are squeezed more every year. This situation encourages gentrification and is potentially wealth-draining instead of wealth-building. For these families to have long-term stability, these properties must be able to evolve and create wealth for both the owner and for the city.
Therefore, we strongly support the point in the Midtown Area Plan which intends to allow Accessory Dwelling Units or ADUs by right in some parts of Midtown and recommends this be an income tool, if the homeowner so chooses. This option could be vital to some residents with homes located in rapidly appreciating property areas such as Downtown and Midtown. ADUs are a great addition to the available housing stock for residents just looking for inexpensive rent.
Since it is impossible for Habitat to assist every low-income family in the city, we see these secondary units as a huge boon for many individuals and families seeking a decent home with modest rent.
Denser residential
development
We also applaud the related initiative of pre-approved residential plans — especially the smaller units such as the Cottage and Flex House — because these residential units can be built in denser patterns on smaller lots. This is key, because it allows developers susch as Habitat, or existing homeowners wishing to add a unit to their land, to do more with less land. With land prices ever-increasing in Bryan, these types of creative solutions will become even more crucial in the coming years.
In addition, the Midtown Area Plan’s flexibility on setbacks and lot sizes could do much to bring more housing into a city that desperately needs good housing that is both modest and affordable.
Encouraging
walkable, more livable neighborhoods
The plan’s focus on the development of mixed use, walkable neighborhoods is encouraging. For anyone who ever has lived or traveled abroad has seen this concept first-hand. In many cities and even smaller towns, there are often small shops in the front of partitioned houses or the bottom floors of apartment buildings. As a result, its residents — especially those who cannot afford a vehicle — can get what they need close to home. This concept is not as foreign as it may seem. Just a few generations ago, this type of mixed-use development was commonplace and developed into what we now know as Downtown Bryan. We believe that moving the core of Bryan back to its “roots” could pay huge dividends to both the city and its residents in the future.
If the city is flexible in allowing mixed-use neighborhoods, there is a potential for a large number of Bryan residents to have greater access to necessities and could shrink the food deserts in our community.
Overall, the aspects of the Midtown Area Plan we find most encouraging are related to stronger property rights. Because of our work assisting our poorer neighbors to attain property of their own, B/CS Habitat for Humanity has seen the value of property rights and how they can promote affordable, sustainable housing in communities. When homeowners have the ability to create additional housing or business opportunities, they can create prosperity and stability for themselves and their neighbors, regardless of income. If successful, the Midtown Area Plan could become a road map for some much-needed development changes not just for the rest of Bryan, but also for the whole Bryan and College Station community and beyond.
We thank the city of Bryan for its hard work on the Midtown Area Plan, and we look forward to its implementation.
Charles Coats manages the advocacy and outreach efforts of Bryan/College Station Habitat for Humanity, a nonprofit homebuilder and mortgage lender operating in both cities for more than three decades. His opinions are not necessarily those held by Habitat for Humanity International, the parent organization.
