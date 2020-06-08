I want to tell you about a success story that will end tragically for some. This is a story about the power of community, resilience and the vagaries of business and life that sometimes render that power insufficient.
As a business person, I have been struck hard by the pandemic. But to this point, I am one of the lucky ones. Thanks to smart government programs that have worked well for my company, I have not furloughed any of my team. But this story is not about me, my team or my industry.
This story is about our locally owned independent restaurants. It is about how vital they are to our community and our economy. It is also about how the smart government programs that I am so thankful for do not work nearly as well for restaurants. In the end, programs such as the Payroll Protection Program may be an albatross around necks of restaurants.
Consider, the restaurant industry is the largest private-sector employer in America, providing more than 11 million jobs. Restaurants contribute $1 trillion to the economy, about 4% of GDP. Now consider that the airline industry that employs nearly 150 times fewer people just received a $25 billion bailout.mu
The airline industry, with its giant corporations, long has had influential lobbyists in Washington. Consequently, they were able to negotiate for a big bailout. There has been no bailout for the restaurant industry. But restaurant entrepreneurs are accustomed to making quick adjustments. The Independent Restaurant Coalition quickly has grown to meet the challenge, gaining bipartisan support for a bill that would give much-needed support.
Dan Souza, of America’s Test Kitchen, speaking about the need for long-term aid to reopen restaurants, said, “It dawned on me just how long this is going to go on. The damage is so much greater than you can fix in small ways. Anything that we — those of us who care a lot about restaurants and about the people that build them — can do to support things like the Independent Restaurant Coalition, I think will go a really long way to helping that.”
Restaurant workers cannot teleconference from home to do their work. Every restaurant that has remained open has had to furlough most of its staff. Restaurants provide an environment in which coworkers have a great deal of interaction and become very close. There is also not much separation between front-line workers and management as they typically work side by side. It is hard to imagine the heartbreak of laying off most of your staff.
It is unlikely that restaurants will be able to return to full staff in the period that would allow them to have the money provided by the Payroll Protection Program forgiven. As a result, most restaurateurs will face significant debt that will have to be paid back over two years — years that are likely to be slower than in previous years.
Caroline Glover, who grew up in College Station and has gone on to become one of the top young chefs in the country, said of her restaurant Annette in Aurora, Colorado: “Every single day, there’s a lot of crying in the restaurant. That’s something that I am definitely not afraid of anymore. I’m scared, my staff is scared, and we come together every single day and check in and ask, ‘Do you want to keep doing this?’ It could change, and that’s OK. If my staff’s not on board, then I don’t have a team.”
But this story is not about the restaurant industry as a whole. It is about our locally owned independent restaurants in the Brazos Valley, the tremendous efforts of the community to support them, and what that support might look like going forward.
One thing that is important to understand is just how important these businesses are. They are gathering places where we come together and experience community. Our locally owned independent restaurants are platforms for community, and they are a primary reflection of our community’s character.
We take pride in these homegrown businesses and enjoy the sense of place they provide. That sense of place is vital to attracting people to our community. This includes new residents and visitors fueling our economy. Studies show that locally owned independent businesses return up to three times more revenue to local economies than do franchise businesses. Franchise businesses also give to our communities in significant ways. Pointing out the added benefit of our locally owned independent restaurants should not be seen as a denigration of franchise businesses.
One notable thing that distinguishes the Brazos Valley is our strong sense of community. This sense of community is evident by our locally owned independent restaurants, who immediately came together to imagine how they could serve their community in this time of need. And our community has sought to support our hard-hit homegrown restaurants. It is in this spirit that local restaurants, other local businesses, city governments, and the Bubba Moore Memorial Group gave birth to Brazos Feed It Forward.
Brazos Feed It Forward has raised more than $100,000 to provide meals to those most impacted by the pandemic through a combination of private and community donations. This effort started with meals to front-line workers such as doctors, nurses and grocery store workers, provided by our locally owned independent restaurants.
Brazos Feed It Forward is switching its focus to working with local nonprofits to provide meals for those who have lost their jobs. Providing support for those impacted by the pandemic while providing revenue for locally owned independent restaurants that fuel our economy is the definition of a win-win program.
Doctor and best-selling author Mark Hyman said, “The power of community to create health is far greater than any physician, clinic or hospital.” Brazos Feed It Forward makes our hearts swell with pride and gives hope for the future. But it is going to be both essential and challenging to sustain this effort. It is going to take continued effort from our municipalities, community organizations, and individuals.
Some restaurants already have closed and, no doubt, more will follow. By recognizing the value of these community assets and applying our civic spirit, we will save many, while helping them serve those in need. It is in the best of times and the worst of times that community shines the brightest.
There is currently an effort to raise community awareness and funds called High Five for Brazos Feed It Forward. In this effort, community members are donating five dollars and making a short video to be posted on Facebook of themselves, giving a virtual high five to Brazos Feed It Forward and nominating five friends to do the same.
For more information about Brazos Feed It Forward and to donate, go to BrazosFeedItForward.org. You also can take part in these efforts at www.facebook.com/BrazosFeedItForward.
