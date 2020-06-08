In the 1989 movie, Field of Dreams, Iowa farmer Kevin Costner hears a voice that says, “If you build it, he will come,” referring to famous baseball player Shoeless Joe Jackson. The farmer builds a baseball diamond in his cornfield, and players from the past begin to show up to play. That is the approach we have taken in our community.
Over the past few years, Texas A&M University, RELLIS Campus, and Blinn College have built additional enrollment capacity, which provides more opportunities for students to come to our community. A growth in the number of students creates a demand for more faculty and support staff, more housing, more restaurants, more grocery stores, more recreational opportunities and bigger stadiums. This symbiotic relationship between the higher education system and the community creates economic growth opportunities unique to our thriving college community.
This concept has served us well. But what happens if we build it, and they stop coming?
What if they stop coming?
The current pandemic has increased the number of predictions that higher education as we know it will change forever, and correspondingly, communities that depend on the colleges and universities. A recent forum in the Chronicle of Higher Education asks the question, “How will the pandemic change higher education?”
One response discussed the relationship with the college-town community. “While the coronavirus is not guaranteed to bring about the death of the American college town, it will certainly alter and curtail the social landscape in which these towns have historically participated. ... As students, faculty and staff go online in increasing numbers, they will be shifting their attentions — and their loyalties — away from the physical spaces of the university and the towns that contain and support them”
Are A&M, B-CS immune?
The important question for us is this. Is Texas A&M, and therefore, the Bryan-College Station community immune from coming changes in higher education created by the COVID-19 crisis? I believe the size and reputation of Texas A&M will ensure its future success, but we must plan for new realities that could alter the economy of our community.
The uniqueness and the success of Texas A&M are the shared experiences that largely take place on campus or in the nearby community — Aggie sports, Midnight Yell, relationships with faculty, dorm and apartment life, Northgate, Silver Taps, Muster, Elephant Walk, and The Big Event to name a few.
Although Texas A&M is taking bold and encouraging steps to open up the campus this fall, everyone will notice the difference. Announced changes include longer class days, Saturday classes, mixed in-person/online classes, more take-out from the dining hall, and an altered academic calendar.
Athletic events will have a radically different environment as attendees are forced to social distance.
According to a recent nationwide survey by the organization NICHE, students are not excited about changes to their campus experience. Current college students want this upcoming fall to look like last fall, and one-third of student respondents said they would transfer to another university if all classes are moved online. Fifty-four percent of students surveyed said that living on campus but taking classes online was unappealing. Will current Aggies accommodate the announced changes and how will a perceived change in campus life affect future applications?
Second culprit
A second obvious culprit is financial stress, both institutional and personal. Already we are witnessing the failure of small private universities across the country and severe stress on regional public universities due to financial problems caused by a decrease in the number of high school students and compounded by financial models that are not sustainable. The added pressure on colleges and universities from pandemic shutdowns are hastening their decline and highlighting problems that already were lurking in the background.
Over the next few years, state governments will face severe revenue shortfalls as they attempt to recover from the pandemic shutdowns, and higher education is an easy target for legislators who need to cut budgets.
Families also are facing economic uncertainties.
With record unemployment, furloughs, budget cuts and a lack of job security, educational consumers are beginning to think differently about the immediate future. Students already are looking for lower cost educational alternatives that are closer to home or are even delaying starting college to avoid taking on personal debt.
As of May 15, Free Application for Federal Student Aid renewals are down 4%, which is close to 300,000 students who are yet to decide if they will return to school.
According to surveys of students, as many as 15% to 20% are considering sitting out the fall given the uncertain situation.
Students do not want to face another shutdown, additional moving costs, and housing deposits and rents. Parents are going to question why they should pay for long term leases on apartments when the academic calendar is changed. Both The University of Texas and Texas A&M have announced that fall classes on campus will end with the Thanksgiving break. These financial uncertainties are disturbing signals for the future.
Changing environment
The changing higher education environment also is affected by social and generational factors. Studies show that many students today are willing to consider alternative routes in life. According to a TD Ameritrade study, one in five Gen Z students surveyed said they may choose not to go to college, and even more may choose a gap year before starting college.
While more than 90% of parents still believe a four-year degree is essential, only about 50% of young people think a college degree is essential to their future.
The recent shutdown of physical academic spaces will have a measurable effect for the long run. Prior to the shutdown, universities were increasingly relying on online classes. This spring, campuses closed and students were sent home to finish the semester.
For the first time in history, almost every college student is now an experienced online student. While online learning offers some efficiencies for the consumer, it changes the relationship between the student and the physical campus. As we work to convince students that online learning is equivalent to on-campus educational opportunities, students will begin to question the need to come to campus anymore.
A new normal?
There is a tendency to think that in a few months to a year, everything will be back to normal. The reality is that there were problematic issues in higher education before the pandemic that now are coming to light even faster. State budgets will force a reduction in higher education expenditures, which will spillover even to Texas A&M. Universities will find it difficult to pass on the financial burden to families who already are under financial stress. Students increasingly believe that college costs too much and are willing to consider lower-cost alternatives. Universities are already cutting costs by reducing staff and services and depending on adjunct professors and online classes to reduce the costs of teaching undergraduates.
I believe that an in-person social and academic experience still provides the most long-term value to a student and is the foundation of the Aggie experience. Although the leadership of Texas A&M is doing everything possible to reopen safely, we must consider that changing generational attitudes towards higher education, family financial stress, and the effects of the coronavirus on local campus operations likely will alter the status quo.
Perhaps for the first time in decades, students and parents will consider more deeply the benefit of paying a premium to live and study in the Brazos Valley if the social and academic life on campus changes greatly due to COVID-19.
Even a small decline in the number of residential students will create tremendous problems in all parts of our community, and we must begin to consider how to address these issues.
Todd Kent is a long-time resident of Brazos County. He most recently served as the chief administrative officer at the University of Utah Asia Campus in South Korea and prior to that served as the assistant dean for academic affairs at Texas A&M University at Qatar.
