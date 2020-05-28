COVID-19 targets us all, universally, as its victims cross all boundaries of class, wealth, schooling, ethnicity, gender and age. Still, some sections of the population, wherein the virus can and has spread rapidly, require obvious attention.
Our homeless neighbors come readily to mind, and local responders – to the extent they effectively can manage their responses — plot how best unsheltered individuals can be isolated, tested and treated.
This is by no means easy, and so, as we round out the month of May, which is National Foster Care Month, let us not forget or neglect those prime candidates for homelessness, our foster youth.
Each year more than 20,000 youth age out of foster care, and according to the National Center for Housing and Child Welfare, 25 percent of them — that’s one in four — will be forced to endure homelessness within four years of leaving foster care.
As a former foster kid who bounced from placement to placement before finding my forever family and ultimately meaning in education and in giving back to youth facing circumstances like my own, I know first-hand how alarming this trend is.
At birth I was placed in foster care and was later, at age 5, adopted. My adopted family failed me, meting out abuse and neglect. So, at age 12 I returned to foster care. This became a pattern but, fortunately, and after several placements later, I found the foster parents I would come to know as Mom and Dad.
Mom and Dad gave me a healthy life on a farm in the Pacific Northwest. I benefited from the stable family life afforded by them and their two biological children, along with a few other foster children.
And though I was sometimes lured to the streets of Spokane, where I learned to fend for myself and witnessed the hopelessness of youths like me, the stability and sense of security I gained on the farm made it possible for me to see a better future.
As an adolescent, I joined the Job Corps and worked my way through college. I have been personally and professionally committed to serving foster kids ever since.
Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, whose own life testifies to the positive impact of inspired parental guidance, has deepened the federal government’s commitment to combatting homelessness among foster youth.
Last year, HUD launched “Foster Youth to Independence” to house those aging out or already homeless and HUD is leading the charge.
A first-of-its-kind program, Foster Youth to Independence offers housing vouchers to eligible foster kids along with the foundation on which they can build their future.
Thus sheltered, they can dream as all American adolescents can.
They can pursue jobs or finish schooling.
HUD, of course, is not alone, as it coordinates with child welfare agencies to identify eligible youths. I know firsthand, not only the importance of a stable home, but also the urgency of such coordination to kick away bureaucratic roadblocks, a priority government at every level is learning to mitigate this COVID-19 crisis.
Since its launch in 2019, HUD has awarded $4,267,203 through Foster Youth to Independence to house and serve more than 600 eligible young adults in 31 communities, across 17 states, and that includes five young adults in the Bryan/College Station area.
For too long, foster youths have been cast off into the shadows of our nation’s homelessness epidemic. HUD is determined that they be cast off no longer, and especially as we continue to grapple with this pandemic.
Christopher Patterson is regional administrator for HUD’s Pacific Region and Secretary Ben Carson’s National Lead for the Department’s Foster Youth to Independence Initiative. Follow him on Twitter @PattersonHUD.
