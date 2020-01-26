Each year, one day recalls a time not long ago when men methodically exterminated entire populations — not for anything they did, but simply for who they were.
In Israel it is Yom HaShoah. Mid-morning, a siren stops traffic. Drivers stand silently beside their vehicles. Nationwide, work and play abruptly halt. Heads are bowed, prayers recited.
In America, Holocaust Remembrance Day is less disruptive. Grisly death camp TV images and vows of “Never Again” attract a moment’s notice on Jan. 27, but unless we understand how the slaughter came about, we cannot prevent history from repeating itself.
Because it does, in Russian pogroms and gulags, in the Chinese Great Leap Forward, in Kosovo, in Cambodian killing fields, in Rwanda, in Somalia, and elsewhere. It is being repeated today in Syria. We may yet see it again in America, for our soil is not inhospitable to the poison seed of barbarism. It’s flourished here in centuries of slavery, in Jim Crow lynchings, in the Trail of Tears, in the violent union-busting of the 1920s and other domestic atrocities.
Perhaps these don’t merit the term genocide, but what about next time? How might Holocaust 2026 come to pass?
History suggests the conflagration will build slowly. Most won’t see it coming. In 1930s Germany, the first steps were small, each curtailment of liberty, each restriction of freedom, each violation of the unwritten code of human decency portrayed as a necessary response to some fabricated threat. Finally, the Enabling Law granted Hitler power to rule by decree. An elected leader became the Fuhrer, a democracy became a dictatorship.
Remarkably, Germany’s chronic joblessness and economic malaise were solved by Hitler’s dreams of conquest. Idle factories roared back to life building tanks, planes, ships and armament. The economy boomed and unemployment sank to historic lows. To distract the population from the freedoms they were sacrificing to purchase prosperity, Hitler’s cohort spread fear, concocting a panoply of “enemies of the people.”
Jews and Roma were labeled rapists and murderers. Homosexuals were stigmatized as degenerates unfit for Christian society. The disabled, the mentally ill and those unable to work were portrayed as a drain on the economy. The Nazis argued it might be best if these sub-humans were put away someplace. By the time the trains to Auschwitz began loading, few noticed or cared. The Holocaust’s thousands of enablers were ordinary Germans leading workaday lives like ordinary Americans. That they were gears and cogs in a vast satanic machinery cranking out torture and death likely never crossed their mind. This casual thoughtlessness is what Hannah Arendt called the banality of evil.
Today we assume Americans would recognize the erosion of norms of civility which led to the Holocaust, but Sinclair Lewis’s 1935 novel It Can’t Happen Here, warned that such conceits are based more on hope than reality. Complacency corrodes the foundations of our republic and the decay already is underway. Hate groups have multiplied and many Americans feel alienated, unhappy with leaders who ignore their concerns. Simmering anger and frustration boiled over in 2016. No doubt many exited the voting booth thinking, “I showed ‘em!”
It’s a sentiment easily exploited, for those who manipulate the disaffected have technological tools today the Nazi’s couldn’t have imagined. The internet, social media and Big Data make it possible to inundate the public with propaganda disguised as news until the very notion of objective truth fades, animosity to opposing views mushrooms and critical thinking is drowned out by the persistent ranting of the peddlers of outrage and divisiveness.
In a coarser society, behavior once anathema has become commonplace, with verbal attacks an acceptable response to the bugaboo of political correctness. But verbal pummeling can escalate to physical violence and we’re on the way to another Kristallnacht. It isn’t difficult to imagine frightening scenarios for our future, as partisans bray for political opponents to be locked up. Once it’s open season on dissent, how long until acrid smoke fills the air around work camps?
Alarmist? Perhaps, but Holocaust Remembrance Day should sound an alarm. Merely memorializing the Holocaust dead offers no prophylaxis against the metastatic disease that felled them. This cancer will not be cured with sympathy.
Better to feel dread and fear; dread of the next outbreak and fear of the small but critical role each of us might play in spreading the contagion. If there is any hope of a vaccine against the virus of hatred and violence which humanity is now adept at incubating in pandemic proportions, it will be if the Holocaust reminds us that lulling conscience and critical thinking into a state of slumber is the first step to autocracy. We are all vulnerable to the sleep of reason, and it is there that monsters dwell.
Tom Kiske is an author and president of ValueBase, a Bryan-based tax consulting firm. Contact him at Kiske1one@yahoo.com.
