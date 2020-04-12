How did Peter, an ordinary Galilean fisherman and religious Jew, become the namesake for St. Peter’s Basilica, the beautiful and historic church that dominates Rome today?
Peter was Jesus’ foremost student; that could account for a lot. But, shortly before Jesus’s death, Peter denied three times he knew Jesus. Peter was still a plain, ordinary man. What happened that changed and transformed this broken and weeping man?
A clue could be found in Paul’s letter to the church at Rome, written about 30 years later. Paul explains, in his own inscrutable style, that Peter, as a believer, somehow actually was united with Jesus in his death and resurrection and was to consider himself “dead to sin.”
“For if we have been united with him in a death like his, we shall certainly be united with him in a resurrection like his. ... So you also must consider yourselves dead to sin and alive to God in Christ Jesus.” Romans 6:5, 11 (ESV)
Dead to sin
What does it mean to be “dead to sin?” Historically, man’s problem with sin began all the way back in Genesis when Adam disobeyed God in the Garden of Eden. Sin and its consequences have plagued man ever since. It is an easy doctrine to demonstrate. G.K. Chesterton wrote in Orthodoxy that “the ancient masters of religion … began with the fact of sin—a fact as practical as potatoes. Whether or not man could be washed in miraculous waters, there was no doubt at any rate that he wanted washing.” And, one of the main consequences of sin is the feeling of guilt.
For example, a 5-year-old boy, when it was his turn, would always bless the food at the family dinner table. But one day, for two nights in a row he couldn’t do it. It wasn’t that he wouldn’t do it, it was that he couldn’t do it.
Later that night, as his dad put him to bed, the boy told his father he had taken what was a very inconsequential little toy from his best friend’s house. No one knew he had done it and very likely no one ever would have known it was missing. What was the boy feeling? Guilt.
Not surprisingly, the next night, after the boy returned the toy to his friend and asked for forgiveness, he easily blessed the food. Until he had received forgiveness, the boy was weighted down under guilt — he was under the penalty of sin. Once his friend forgave him, he became “dead to sin.”
What a simple but powerful demonstration of what sin can do. It can prevent a young boy from being able to say a simple prayer.
And what a demonstration of what forgiveness can do.
Peter becomes dead to sin
On that first Easter morning, when Mary Magdalene told the disciples that the tomb was empty, Peter and John immediately ran to the tomb. John got there first but initially did not enter; when Peter got there he went straight in. When John did go in, he saw and believed.
The Bible doesn’t say Peter believed at that time. Sometime later that day Jesus met privately with Peter, but it is not recorded what they talked about. That evening Jesus appeared to many of the disciples, including Peter.
After Jesus’ resurrection, Peter was never the same. The tremendous guilt that he had borne for the couple of days after he denied Jesus was gone. In fact, as in Paul’s words, the old Peter had “been united with him in a death like his” and a new Peter had “been united with him in a resurrection like his.”
Peter was no longer a prisoner of his guilt; he was dead to sin. He was still an ordinary Galilean fisherman and religious Jew. But, it was a new and transformed Peter who the Romans honored with their beautiful church that dominates their city to this day.
Don McLeroy is a former Bryan school trustee and member of the State Board of Education. He taught Sunday School classes for many years.
