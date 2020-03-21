God grant me the serenity
To accept the things I cannot change;
Courage to change the things I can;
And wisdom to know the difference.
Reinhold Niebuhr
Today, people all over the world are in quarantine trying to avoid a virus that has no cure. Today, in a world that had conquered smallpox and polio and malaria, there is fear that this virus actually will take more lives than did the Spanish Flu in 1918-1919 and that more Americans will die than died in World War I and World War II combined. Today, our scientists are working feverishly to deliver us from one more “act of nature” that was beyond our ability to control.
Certainly, Donald Trump or no other president could have foreseen this pandemic crisis, but in an odd way, it may actually have taught Trump the most important lesson that any president, governor or any civil servant should learn: Practicing humility, not hubris, is a better way to establish trust and make the democratic process work. Derogatory tweets have no effect on this virus.
In The Irony of American History, Reinhold Niebuhr reminded Americans facing the Cold War against communism that “Modern man lacks the humility to accept the fact that the whole drama of history is enacted in a frame of meaning too large for human comprehension or management.”
He also called on Americans to have “a sense of modesty about the virtue, wisdom and power available to us for the resolution of history’s perplexities” and reminded us that “we are drawn into an historic situation in which the paradise of our domestic security is suspended in a hell of global insecurity;”
These warnings apply today as we are faced with the equivalent of World War III in fighting the coronavirus and the social, political and cultural disruptions this fight will require. We must understand the irony of our situation and realize that our world has changed, and the very freedom we celebrate only can be protected by giving up some of the daily events and luxuries we take for granted. Otherwise, our strength will become our weakness. Freedom has always required self-discipline, but many, like the spring breakers on our beaches, tend to view it more as being able to do what you want when you want to do it.
Prior to his inauguration in 1913, Woodrow Wilson stated, “It would be an irony of fate if my administration had to deal chiefly with foreign affairs.”
He was not the first, nor would he be the last American president to experience such irony during his presidency.
Lyndon Johnson, who had almost no background or interest in foreign affairs would find himself “knee deep in the big muddy” of Vietnam, unable to run for a second term.
George W. Bush came into office in 2001 calling for a “more humble foreign policy” only to be faced with a 9/11 attack and a response that would let the world know it could not attack the United States without paying heaving consequences.
These consequences led to the overthrow of Saddam Hussein’s government in Iraq and to America’s longest foreign commitment in Afghanistan rather than to a “more humble policy.”
There are certainly other ironies in American history that could be cited; the most glaring probably would be designating World War I as the “war to end all wars,” or Wilson’s call for supporting World War I to “make the world safe for Democracy” when its aftermath would span both the Communist revolution in Russia and Fascism in Germany leading to World War II.
One of the most glaring examples of such irony, however, that historians will discuss in the future is the Trump presidency which was based on “America First” meaning fewer international relationships to avoid being entangled in world problems, only to find in 2020 that with the coronavirus America could not escape “the rest of the world,” and that his intention of “draining the swamp” would be met with calls for the most extensive involvement of federal government in the lives of our citizens since World War II.
And while economic growth had been viewed as proof of progress, today the president is asking Congress to approve $250 Billion for a bailout as the stock market sees continuous losses and businesses are closed.
While no president could have predicted or avoided this crisis we now face, all Americans must hope that our government and our citizens will be equal to the task of dealing with these challenges.
There is every evidence that many good people are working very hard to make this happen and most Americans seem to be trying to follow the guidelines of staying at home to avoid spreading the virus to the extent this is possible.
In past wars, our young men and women were asked to serve in harm’s way to protect us. Today, our young families are being asked to step up and parent their families by keeping them out of the public and to care for the elderly who are most susceptible to this virus. We all need to be aware of what we are asking this generation of Americans to do as well as those who are serving in our health care facilities and those who are serving as police, firemen, EMTs.
This is really their generation’s world war and how they meet this challenge will determine how our society survives. In short, we are asking them to “keep calm and carry on.”
We also should hope and pray that it is not too late for Americans to find their way back to what Niebuhr described as a sane life which requires a faith that too many have lost today.
“A sane life requires that we have clues to the mystery so that the realm of meaning is not simply reduced to the comprehensible processes of nature. But these clues are ascertained by faith, which modern man has lost. ….”
Perhaps this crisis we are facing because of the coronovirus will remind us all we must not allow our faith in God, in ourselves and in our fellow Americans be destroyed.
Perhaps, we really can begin to understand Niebuhr’s Serenity Prayer.
Blanche Brick, a former professor of history at Blinn College in Bryan, comments on political, cultural and social events.
