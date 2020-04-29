Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN LEAGUE CITY HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... TRINITY COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN TEXAS... NORTHERN GRIMES COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN TEXAS... BRAZOS COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN TEXAS... SAN JACINTO COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN TEXAS... NORTHWESTERN MONTGOMERY COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN TEXAS... SOUTHWESTERN HOUSTON COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN TEXAS... MADISON COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN TEXAS... POLK COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN TEXAS... WALKER COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN TEXAS... * UNTIL 345 AM CDT. * AT 249 AM CDT, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR LUFKIN TO NEAR TRINITY TO 13 MILES NORTHWEST OF RIVERSIDE TO 9 MILES NORTHWEST OF MADISONVILLE TO 9 MILES NORTH OF FRANKLIN, MOVING SOUTH AT 45 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND QUARTER SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...HAIL DAMAGE TO VEHICLES IS EXPECTED. EXPECT WIND DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... COLLEGE STATION, BRYAN, HUNTSVILLE, LIVINGSTON, MADISONVILLE, TRINITY, ONALASKA, CORRIGAN, GROVETON, NEW WAVERLY, COLDSPRING, POINT BLANK, RIVERSIDE, BEDIAS, KURTEN, GOODRICH, WIXON VALLEY, SEVEN OAKS, SEBASTOPOL AND LAKE LIVINGSTON STATE PARK. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. LARGE HAIL AND DAMAGING WINDS AND CONTINUOUS CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS. MOVE INDOORS IMMEDIATELY. LIGHTNING IS ONE OF NATURE'S LEADING KILLERS. REMEMBER, IF YOU CAN HEAR THUNDER, YOU ARE CLOSE ENOUGH TO BE STRUCK BY LIGHTNING. && HAIL...1.00IN; WIND...60MPH