My wife and I have received transfer orders and our time here is coming to a close and we will be moving to a new community to serve.
This is normal within our organization, but it doesn’t make it any easier to uproot your family from a community you have fallen in love with so quickly. It didn’t take long to feel that there is a spirit here. A spirit that, once you arrive, is hard to explain and, for those not here, hard to understand. We often refer to it as the “Aggie Spirit”. I honestly haven’t seen anything like it. It is a welcoming spirit, so much so, that you made this “outsider” quickly feel like a local. It is a giving spirit. When there is a clear and identified need, this community always responds by giving, serving, and praying. It is also a loving spirit” love for God, love for others and, yes, even love for the occasional Longhorn or two.
I am a better person because of my time here. The donors, volunteers, friends, parishioners, relationships, mentors and examples of servant leadership from community leaders have made me a better Salvation Army officer. You all have given me the image and identity of what a truly generous community looks like. For that, I say thank you.
There are countless stories over these past four years of the number of people who have come to our office in their most desperate of times. The number of families coming to The Salvation Army during the COVID-19 has been nothing short of unprecedented. I have never seen anything like it and I hope that we never do again. Just in April, we received four times the normal request volume for rent/utility assistance. A majority of them were families who never had called The Salvation Army before. There was a time that the request was coming in so fast that I didn’t know how we were going to meet the need. I did what I knew best to do, turn to our community. I shared the story and support came pouring in.
One of my greatest honors has been to serve as the spiritual leader and pastor of The Salvation Army. There are so many stories of people finding hope, love and redemption — finding Christ. My spiritual development and leadership grew and expanded during my time here. Thank you to my congregation who allowed my family to serve you, but also, who served us in so many ways.
To the countless donors, volunteers and supporters, I say thank you for always thinking of others and keeping to the mission of “preaching the gospel and to meeting human needs in His name without discrimination.” You all have forever made an impression on our hearts. From my wife, myself, and our two kids, “Thank you!”
