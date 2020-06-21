Camden, S.C. — The kitchen of my childhood was my father’s kingdom.
A single dad for all but one of my teen years, he and I shared a large, empty house situated on a Central Florida lake, taking turns with solitude and the few chairs left behind by a series of wives.
Our kitchen took turns, too. Sometimes it was a clubhouse for lonely bachelors full of goodwill, liquor and jokes. All divorced or widowed, the six or seven of them would convene for cocktails and banter, which I raptly observed from a respectful distance. My private admiration society, they were equal parts “uncle” and protector, who left little gifts on the pillow of my psyche — respect, trust and faith in the goodness of men.
It is little wonder that I grew up interested in politics. Two of the men were journalists, one a newspaper columnist. My father insisted I watch Meet the Press each Sunday and that I never miss William F. Buckley’s Firing Line. I confess to liking Buckley, but the all-male lineups on Meet the Press left me bored and amazed that my father could tell them apart.
Most of the time, the kitchen was a Socratic classroom in which we’d pick up the conversation where we’d left off the previous night. Ever since my mother’s death when I was three, my father had been a constant — my mentor, teacher, driver and, as he used to joke, my butler. He taught me how to think, how to do, and how to be: “Be slow to know, Katalina.”
Of necessity, “Popsie” was also my personal chef. He had learned basic culinary skills as well as sewing in college, where he claimed he had taken a home economics class. Maybe he was imagining a time when he might have to fend for himself, or more likely, trying to confect alternatives to his odd, convent-raised mother’s unimaginative gruel. His explanation for taking the course was that “that’s where all the girls were” — a World War II-era version of “Must Love Dogs.”
Preparing supper together was a ritual that kept us both sane and less lonely. Avid timekeepers, we’d rendezvous in the kitchen promptly at 6, no -ish about it. The kitchen featured a large cooking island, otherwise known as Popsie’s lectern, where he would assume command, while I, the perennial plebe, perched on a plain wooden stool as sous chef, peeled the potatoes.
We talked. And talked through cooking and dinner — and sometimes until much later when we topped off the evening with Johnny Carson’s Tonight Show. Apparently, we were night owls, though I’m a morning dove these days.
Whatever critical thinking skills I acquired in life, I attribute primarily to these kitchen talks.
The son of an English professor and, by age 14, a state-champion debater, my father possessed the gift of language. And, thanks to his mother’s unique cruelties (she put him to bed at 5 p.m. and hid him in a closet when he was born with the second and third toes connected), he developed a wicked wit and a grand sense of humor. Always entertaining, his wit could be lethal. Quickness was essential for those attracted to his gaze.
Fortunately for me, I learned to read his mind and could distract the laser beam of his gimlet eye. I was a good listener which, he frequently argued, is all a man wants from a woman. Hmmmm. He also said that marriage is a long conversation, which probably explained his serial husbandry. When he was about to wed his fifth wife, I reminded him of the long conversation, whereupon he said, “If I want intellectual stimulation, I’ll go to the library.”
I’ve missed my father for more than 20 years now, though I sometimes catch the glow of his cigarette as he steps from behind a distant tree. Of course, he would haunt a stand of trees, the subject of many of our God-filled talks and the company he often sought. Most evenings between work and supper, he’d fix a cocktail and, taking the garden hose in his other hand, walk up the hill to water a dozen oaks he had planted there. A boy raised among rosaries, the grown man found prayer in a church of living oaks.
Come to think of it, that’s what he was. He was my oak — sturdy and constant as the plain wooden stool in my kitchen. Happy Father’s Day, Popsie. And thank you.
Kathleen Parker’s email address is kathleenparker@washpost.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.