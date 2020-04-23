I get a big kick out of seeing our surgeon general, Dr. Jerome Adams, on TV explaining the coronavirus pandemic. Dr. Adams is a vice admiral in the U.S. Public Health Service. Prior to his appearances, all I knew about this Public Health Service was its connection with the Mamet Family History, through the 1950 film, Panic in the Streets.
In the movie, we have an epidemic ravaging New Orleans. I believe it was the pneumonic plague, and Richard Widmark as an officer of the U.S. Public Health Service has to stop it against all odds, fighting bureaucratic intransigence and the entire familiar nine yards.
So far, so good. Now, near the film’s end, Widmark finds a clue to “patient zero.” He was a merchant seaman. The only way to locate him is through the records of the ship he has just left. The ship has sailed and is in international waters. Widmark, as I recall, takes a helicopter out to the ship and tells the captain to return to quarantine. “Ha ha,” the captain says, “you have no jurisdiction over me. Men, prevent this fellow from coming to the bridge to interfere with my lawful operations.”
The bosun interposes himself between Widmark and the captain. He is a huge, tough, bearlike man. He is my Uncle Henry.
Henry Mamet was born in 1918 in Russian Poland (Hrubestow), and came to the U.S. with my Mamet grandparents in 1922. He enlisted in the Army in World War II and served, until just before the war’s end, as an Army cook.
His unit was pushing on toward Germany in December 1944, and the cooks, along with everyone else in the Ardennes, fought in the Battle of the Bulge, where Uncle Henry won a bronze star.
After the war he migrated to New Orleans and worked for a time (while still at his fighting weight) as a photo model.
Then he got work at Tulane University teaching acting and was tapped by director Elia Kazan as an extra in Panic in the Streets. There he is, probably 5-foot-9 and 280 pounds, in a long, cutaway single, standing on the bridge and protecting the captain.
He returned to Chicago, the Mamet’s Ancestral Home (since 1926), and a job as director of communications for the Chicago Board of Rabbis. Many will recall the “God ghetto,” 6 a.m. Sundays, that space reserved on public television for “Religious Programming.” None will recall the young Jewish kid who, now and then, portrayed, on WTTW radio and television, a Young Jewish Kid. It was I, and Uncle Henry gave me my start in show business, to which rock, pecked near to death by daws, I have been bound, now, for 65 years.
The WTTW studios were then in a sort of broom closet in the Museum of Science and Industry. The museum was the playground of us South Shore kids. We were habitues of the U-505 submarine and spent afternoons crawling around the caryatids, 40 feet off the ground.
I recall the submarine being winched across South Lake Shore Drive one summer when the day camp was on the museum grounds, maybe it was 1955, and the polio summer of 1952, and our mothers’ terror.
Uncle Henry survived Russian pogroms, immigration, the Depression (raised by a single mom), the Battle of the Bulge and the Chicago Board of Rabbis. He died in March 1991 when he was 72, my age now.
I remember him as the only easygoing member of our Mamet family.
He had a “dark, dark secret,” which was never spoken of — a relationship in his bachelorhood with a Mrs. X, a married woman. He then married our beloved Aunt Esther, who came from Boston, and delighted us all by referring to the Jewish ceremony as a “Baaaa-Mitzvarrr.”
Our Shabbos dinners at Nana Clara’s house were notable for the lack of family friction. The uncles caught up with each other, we kids enjoyed the break from our own family’s bickering. Perhaps the elder brother, Henry, set the tone, and my father followed suit.
Looking back, what had we, the second generation, seen? The cohesion, not unmarred, but of the essence to that immigrant family.
My father and my uncle grew up with Yiddish as their first language. They survived immigration, desertion, poverty, the war and the Depression, anti-Semitic discrimination, quotas. I grew up hearing stories of all of the above. The stories were not complaints, but merely history.
The disruptions through which my generation has lived, and is living, are inevitable, confusing and unjust. Some will suffer more, some less, some not at all.
People speak of a return to normal, of “no return to normal” or of “the new normal,” but, on reflection, what can the terms mean other than “getting on with it”?
The statue of Ozymandias, is always crumbling, having this in common with all other human constructions. That’s why we create, inter alia, ceremonies and devotions and ideals to which we ascribe a sacramental or metaphysical importance, which is to say, a proclamation of our belief in an existence greater and more persistent than that of our own lives. See: the Constitution, the Bible, the oath of allegiance, the marriage vows and the unstated but understood sanctity of family, and of a necessary continuity.
God bless my family, and yours, and God bless America.
David Mamet is a playwright, screenwriter, director and author.
He wrote this for the Chicago Tribune.
