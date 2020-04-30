Gov. Greg Abbott has announced a relaxation of our state’s lockdown, permitting a phased reopening of business including restaurants beginning Friday. Restaurants will be allowed to reopen for in-house table service at 25% of capacity.
Some city leaders have been cautious in their responses to the governor’s announcement. I think they have little to fear with respect to a rush to reopen businesses, especially restaurants. A restaurant operating at 25% of capacity is certainly going to operate at a loss without a substantial increase in prices. Restaurants will have to consider how much of their inside business will be additional revenue to the restaurant, and how much will be cannibalizing their newly popular pickup and delivery services. They will have to consider whether the demand is there, whether their customers are ready to return to dining room service. These are just some of the many issues facing restaurant owners when making the decision to reopen.
However, the most important obstacle to restaurant reopening may be the willingness of their employees to return to work. Laid-off employees likely are receiving state unemployment compensation and, in addition, a hefty additional payment thanks to the overly-generous federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, otherwise known as the CARES Act. The combined payments to the unemployed individuals easily can exceed the pay available to them from working.
Restaurant workers in Bryan-College Station have average hourly earnings ranging from $9.56 per hour for wait staff to $11.30 per hour for cooks. Even first-line supervisors earn on average slightly less than $18 per hour. A laid-off worker in Texas receives unemployment insurance at the replacement rate that varies with work record but which is a maximum of 52%. The cook earning $11.30 per hour — $452 per week — can expect a maximum unemployment benefit of $235. That provides a cushion to cover some expenses but a strong incentive, usually, to find a new job.
The CARES act provides this unemployed cook with an additional payment of $600 per week, regardless of prior earnings, for a total of $835 per week in total unemployment benefits. This unemployed cook must now choose between staying home and receiving $835 per week or returning to work and earning $452 per week.
Put in this way, the choice is stark — and rather obvious. In some cases, a person might worry about finding a new job when unemployment benefits expire — and the very generous CARES act supplement is scheduled to expire July 31. However, in the restaurant industry the amount of firm-specific skills required to find a job is relatively low, and turnover is consequently high. The unemployed cook can find a new job as a cook, just in a different restaurant. It seems quite doubtful that many of the unemployed in these circumstances will be motivated to return to work at the cost of hundreds of dollars per week in lost unemployment compensation payments.
To be fair, the Department of Labor has said that if an employer — a restaurant — reopens, employees invited back “very likely” have received a suitable offer of employment and must accept. But there will be many a slip between that cup and the lip. What happens when restaurants partially reopen? Those employees called back will earn less than those not called back. Who gets to determine the identity of those “lucky” individuals who get to return to work? Do restaurants – and customers – want to deal with disgruntled employees? If workers are called back to a job with fewer hours than before, is that an offer of suitable work” that must be accepted.
In addition, there are provisions for the unemployed to receive the $600 federal payment even if the state unemployment insurance is not granted. For instance, unemployed workers taking care of a child who can’t go to school or to daycare because of COVID-19 are eligible for the $600 weekly federal payment, and there are other ways to qualify as well. As shown above, the $600 weekly payment by itself is more than the weekly earnings of many, if not most, restaurant workers in our area.
The CARES Act was incredibly poorly designed in this dimension. It provides a flat-rate supplement for the unemployed that creates huge disincentives for many of the unemployed to return to work. The shelter-in-place orders had the result of devastating the restaurant business, basically taking away the right of those businesses to operate, taking away the income of owners and the jobs of workers. Providing those individuals with some compensation for their losses — losses imposed on them in the pursuit of the greater good — will be regarded as both reasonable and just by most Americans. Society owes some compensation.
But the CARES Act is so poorly designed that it seems intended to stretch out the unemployment spell of many workers. Congress certainly knew, or should have known, that this was an obvious consequence of its flat-rate unemployment supplement.
What American would vote to provide more income for those not working than the income received from working? How is that fair to those working? Incentives matter, even during a crisis, probably especially during a crisis. Reopening this economy is facing strong headwinds, and not solely from COVID-19.
I’m not at all confident that my favorite restaurants will all be open for table service this weekend. But I hope I am wrong.
Dennis W. Jansen is director of the Private Enterprise Research Center and Jeff Montgomery Professor of Economics at Texas A&M University.
