“Outside agitators are taking advantage of the situation.” This is a constant statement heard today by leaders in our major cities across the nation. This was also a statement we heard from leaders in the South during the Civil Rights movement of the 1960s. It was largely dismissed in the 1960s as Southerners blaming others for their problems. Today, it is largely accepted.
We must attempt to understand that it might have been as true in the 1960s as it is today. This does not mean we have to accept the fact that there were not real grievances then and now. But it should help us recognize that there really are people within a community as well as from “outside” who will use any legitimate protest to attack our society with the intent of destroying it rather than addressing the real need for reforms.
Having lived through the turbulent 1960s as a young adult trying to make sense of the violence and destruction that we saw on a daily basis — from the assassination of John F. Kennedy in 1963 to the assassination of Malcolm X in 1965 and the assassinations of Martin Luther King and Robert Kennedy in 1968 — and all the other lives that were destroyed in the violent riots these assassinations led to, I hoped we had been able to move forward to find ways of dealing with our very real political and social problems. I never expected that, in my 80s, I once again would see our cities being destroyed and our democratic processes severely threatened by rioting mobs.
Pictures on the TV screen tell us that we haven’t moved far enough in solving these problems since the 1960s. Yet this same TV screen carries pictures of black mayors, black police chiefs, black congressmen, black news correspondents, black lawyers, as well as a black attorney general in Minnesota where these riots began. We have elected a black president and black governors and we have had blacks serve as attorneys general and secretaries of state in Republican and Democratic administrations. So, with my own eyes, I see that we have made progress.
We have not eliminated racism, nor have we eliminated the kind of brutal treatment we all have seen in the arrest of George Floyd that led to his death. We should be visibly shaken by this event. We should be protesting this kind of treatment of any individual, black, white or any other ethnic identity. We should not, however, be witnessing the destruction of our cities and the very institutions we have created to protect us. Such actions threaten peaceful protests and do nothing to solve the problems.
Who is to blame for not finding ways to prevent what we are seeing today? We all are. But we are not all to blame for the rioting and looting and life-threatening defiance we are seeing in our country today. We need to be very careful to place the blame for this situation where it belongs — on the four policemen who violated their oaths to protect the public and on those who are rioting and looting and destroying our communities.
We cannot and should not, however, continue to fan the flames of victimization by suggesting we have not made progress in addressing these issues or by suggesting that blacks can do nothing to help themselves other than take to the streets to vent their rage where they are exploited by “outside agitators.”
Responsible members of the black community such as Mayor Keisha Bottoms of Atlanta know this to be the case and have had the courage to speak against those who have abused the peaceful protests, as have responsible members of the white community including all of our former presidents. George Floyd’s brother, Terrence Floyd, showed the kind of courage we need to see when he called for peace and justice while speaking from the site where his brother was killed in Minneapolis. He said his family is “peaceful” and “god-fearing.” He called on protesters to “do this another way” and vote.
Martin Luther King Jr. said, “the law may not change the heart, but it can restrain the heartless.” We have seen, however, that we must also work harder to change the hearts of our citizens. We must change the hearts of those who commit acts of violence whether they wear a police uniform or wear masks while rioting and looting.
As Jimmy Carter put it, “We need a government as good as its people, and we are better than this.”
We, the people, must restore our country, not a perfect country, but a country that has made progress and a country that has offered more opportunity to more people than any other country. We must do this in order to preserve, protect and defend all of us.
As I write these words today, all four Minneapolis policemen have been charged in the death of George Floyd. We are trying to seek peace, liberty and justice for all.
Blanche Brick is a retired professor of history at Blinn College.
