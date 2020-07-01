The ongoing local controversy regarding the Sul Ross statute and “racism” seems to be in a zero-sum environment wherein our cognitive bias perceives if the other side wins, we lose.
The American motto, E pluribus unum — out of many one — seeks to create unity between and among different persons and communities. The song, Spirit of Aggieland — “We are the Aggies; the Aggies are we, true to each other as Aggies can be ...” — tells us the same. The more united we become, the less we feel the “other” is winning and we are losing. The look of what is American, Texan and Aggie has evolved and is now browner and more female.
So why is there so much fear, emotional hijacking and positional arguments about justice, fairness, history and Confederate soldiers? The horrific act of violence by Derek Chauvin did not begin the biases, fears and conflicts we currently are experiencing. The videos witnessed by the world opened a wound that never has healed in our great nation.
The present conflicts and fears are based on how America was achieved. The fact is that indigenous populations basically were eliminated and/or subjected to live on reservations. Furthermore, Africans were enslaved, killed and forced to live in segregated communities and deprived of their human rights while white Americans enjoyed life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. As flawed men and women, we continue to live and lead our nation, however, we cannot give up on its goodness. In spite of our failures, the United States of America is the model for nations across the globe based on the results of the ideas written and pronounced in the Declaration of Independence by imperfect men. America was an idea whose time had come as men and women sought and hungered for “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”
Racism is not a white problem. It is a human problem. We should not confuse morality with the lack of opportunity. All of us under the “right” environments, attitudes and experiences are capable of conduct that is wrong and shameful. All of us share the human trait of being biased based on race, culture, color, economics or education.
The members of our nation and community are “woke.” The pent-up feelings, anger and disgust are being expressed and demands are being made that “enough is enough; things must change.” We have made tremendous strides; however, our foundation is broken, and we must endeavor to commit ourselves to heal and repair our beloved nation.
The most important institutions that are broken include our family structure and educational systems. Unless these two areas are healed and repaired, America’s goal of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness will be experienced only by the privileged whites and non-whites. Meanwhile, millions of whites and non-whites will continue to live on the margins, never fully experiencing America the beautiful, the spirit of Aggieland and all the benefits that come with being American.
As citizens, we must remain brave and faithful to the idea of America. We must be brave enough to seek the truth about ourselves and others who call this great nation home. The bravery required is to admit to ourselves our fears, biases and ignorance. To continue America’s greatness, we all must create faithfully, maintain and develop our relationships with our fellow Americans by not judging and attacking others for their world view, but seeking to understand and adding value to each other.
Our joint enterprise that seeks individual life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness is in a healing process that has been a long time in coming. Our conflicts should not come as a surprise to us because our nation’s founders recognized early on that a day of reckoning would come. In particular, Thomas Jefferson in his Notes on Virginia wrote “God who gave life gave liberty. … Indeed, I tremble for my country when I reflect that God is just, that His justice cannot sleep forever.” The challenge in healing is that the victims ask for justice, while the beneficiaries plead for understanding and mercy.
All of our communities have histories that have been populated and led by imperfect men and women of all skin colors. The question, given the reality that we are imperfect, is how we move forward at this time that our nation’s wound has been reopened. Zero sum conversations, protests and policies alone will not achieve healing. They will back us into our corners — and more distrust, anger, ignorance and fear will dominate the day.
As humans, our language is key because our ideas and feelings, aspirations and acts of love can be expressed best by our words followed by actions. We may speak the same language, but we do not necessarily speak the same culture. The words we use every day result in unity or micro-aggressive experiences, conflict and even death.
It is my belief that we must begin to have safe place conversations among members of the community, places of worship, community-based organizations, professional/business associations, law enforcement, pre-K through college academic faculty, and elected leaders.
A safe place for conversation can be created if the persons have agreements which include confidentiality, do not judge, do not attack, seek to understand and seek to add value. I believe humans really want to be in trust relationships with others and, if we intentionally create safe place environments, we truly will engage in conversations that lead to trust-based relationships, understanding and a desire to add value rather than a zero-sum conflict.
The fact we can begin to seek to understand each other by being free to question, without fear of being judged or attacked, is transformative in building relationships of trust.
Repairing our broken institutions and relationships must begin with each one of us.
We should encourage each other and begin our safe place conversations with persons we know or want to know. The time is now.
Daniel Hernandez, ’73, is a local attorney and former Bryan City Councilman. He is the sixth of 20 Aggie graduates in his family.
