On Feb. 4, President Donald Trump delivered his State of the Union address before a gathering of both the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate, as well as Supreme Court justices, military leaders and department heads. Twice he spoke of “failing government schools,” a derogatory phrase often utilized by critics and opponents of “public education.”
How can I recognize this? In 2012, I received funding from The Louisville Foundation for a research project related to public education and faith communities’ potential support without compromising the “separation of church and state.” Traveling to five areas of the U.S. from East Coast to West Coast for interviews and learning, I visited educators and parents in both urban and rural areas, inquiring about challenges and successes related to both public systems and independent education options.
In no way was my perspective opposed to private, independent or home education efforts. In fact, historically, those efforts long preceded public education. Some (including President Trump) can and do ask, “Can’t we dismantle public education or reduce its funding in order to return to or create government funds for private, independent or home education?” (A question such as this not often is accompanied by the parallel suggestions such as, “Can’t we dismantle the stock market, the worldwide web system, the branches of the U.S. military, all scientific research networks, etc., and return to more primitive and simplistic efforts?”)
Private, independent, and/or home education often achieve great ends, but public education in “Western Civilization” emerged during the Protestant Reformation in parts of Switzerland and Scotland from the mid-1500s to late 1600s when Reformed Protestants sensed that a literate society might grow from efforts centered in communities of faith. The Scottish Enlightenment of the early 1700s generated enhanced and varied energy for this trend. Some religious influences were traditional; others were somewhat philosophically progressive, more secular than sectarian. They held in common the conviction that literacy, expanded reasoning and inquiry, and shared economic opportunity were part of God’s call and claim on individuals and societies.
By way of the Scot immigrants’ influence, the British colonies in North America, following the “American Revolution,” developed a constitutional system of federal, regional and local governments. By the early years of the twentieth century, local community schools were partnered in district systems supported by tax revenues assessed locally, yet with authorization from the legislatures of the respective states. The purpose of such a system is to serve, through education, “all who show up.”
One argument by those who wish for a relinquishment of both state coordination and authorized funding by taxation is that a “public school” system deprives citizens and families of teaching values of their own preference. From this perspective arises the desire for “choice” in where students receive their education.
There is always “choice.” The question, though, is whether “choice” will be subsidized with tax funding from what has heretofore been devoted to the comprehensive effort of “public education.” President Trump’s speech writer, and perhaps the president himself — along with U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and others — desire significant funding changes and even a dismantling of public education as it has evolved.
Is public education perfect in every locale? Certainly not. For this reason, aspiring for funding assistance to educational endeavors other than public education is understandable. Who among public education’s opponents, though, is deeply committed to continuing and enhancing the countless positive efforts exercised by public education advocates on behalf of — and in partnership with — each of those who would otherwise be left adrift and excluded from quality education without public advocacy and involvement? Not many, if any.
Some may accusingly toss around the rhetoric of “failing government schools.” The larger truth may be, however, that when any of us — politicians, community leaders, parents, citizens-in-general, Republicans, Democrats, those who are religious and those who are non-religious, those of different ethnic origins — choose to lessen or relinquish a commitment to a comprehensively literate, inquiring, educated, trained and diversified citizenry, then the roots and the soil of an organic and always evolving democratic republic are in peril.
Is that really what we desire?
Ted V. Foote Jr. is a Presbyterian pastor and author of Public Education Is a Sacred Calling: Citizen Stakeholders All — for the Common Good.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.