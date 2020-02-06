Eagle Editorial Board
Well, here we are, right back where we started seemingly eons ago. And right back where we knew we would be when this impeachment crusade began. Donald Trump remains president. Democrats still control the House, for now, and Republicans still control the Senate.
There have been no real surprises and Americans still are as apathetic as they were last fall. So, what have we gained?
Not much.
But, we have lost much.
We have lost the razor-thin veneer of civility in Washington and in the country. We have lost, perhaps, the very last hope of bipartisanship in the nation's capital. We have stoked the sometimes violent, oftentimes heated partisan divide among friends and neighbors.
Frankly, we aren't sure what Democrats hoped to gain by starting impeachment proceedings against the president. Surely even they knew they would not, could not, win -- not in today's toxic partisan cesspool, not only in Washington, but also throughout the country. Why did they subject this country to this farce?
Democrats donned a cloak of righteousness, insisting that they could not overlook the president's egregious conduct in seeking an investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden and his opportunistic son, Hunter, by Ukraine's new president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy. There is no evidence of any wrongdoing by the Bidens, père et fils. There is no doubt that Hunter Biden was named a director of Ukraine's Burisma Holdings Ltd. because his last name is Biden. He had absolutely no background in the energy industry of which Burisma is a part. Had he been Hunter Smith or Hunter Jones, it is likely the younger Biden never would have had anything to do with Burisma. It is silly to think otherwise.
At the same time, there is no doubt that President Trump did urge his Ukraine counterpart to start an investigation into the Bidens because Biden was Trump's likely Democratic challenger in the November election. Even the most adamant of Republicans understands that the president overstepped the bounds of appropriateness in doing so. But is that an impeachable act? The Senate obviously didn't think so -- either before the Democrats began their impossible quest leading to impeachment or today.
Obviously, Biden's star is fading, and not because of anything the president said or did.
It has been obvious, even before Donald Trump was sworn in, that many Democrats eagerly were looking for a way to remove the president from office. Some of them were angry that Trump had won. Hillary Clinton received more votes, they cried. But so what? She didn't get them in the right states to win the Electoral College. Still, they pounced on every misstep the new president made -- and he made many, to be sure.
Far from discouraged and searching, searching, searching, the Democrats in the House kept watch for what they saw as an impeachable act.
There are two problems with that. What is and what isn't an impeachable act is nebulous. The Founders, with a couple of clear-cut examples, wisely left the definition of what constitutes an impeachable act vague.
The second issue is that Donald Trump doesn't act like the 43 presidents before him. That is in large part what endears him to his millions of followers -- and what so angers those who oppose him. No doubt President Trump can be crude, can be offensive, can be egocentric. His tweets often are beyond the bounds of taste and decency. Often, many of his "truths" are anything but. His outbursts, his brags, his mischaracterizations often obscure his legitimate accomplishments. But after more than three years, we all have learned that Donald Trump is who he is and isn't about to change, even to be more "presidential."
Finally, the Democrats in the House learned of the president's request to President Zelenskiy to begin investigating the Bidens in exchange for releasing nearly $400 million in military aid to Ukraine, money approved by the Congress.
At last, they believed, they had the president in their crosshairs and they pounced. So arrogant were they, however, they got lazy. They insisted the obligatory vote for impeachment had to come before Christmas. So when they asked for documents and were denied, they didn't bother to pursue their subpoenas in court, as they should have. When they demanded to interview a number of Trump administration officials and were rebuffed, they again didn't appeal to the courts, as they should have.
When administration officials asked to be represented by an attorney when called before the House, the Democrats said no. When Republicans in the House asked to call witnesses, they were told no.
And, so, as expected, Donald J. Trump was impeached. But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi declined to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate for the better part of a month in the odd belief that she had some sort of "right" to tell the Senate how to conduct its impeachment trial.
Once the trial began, the Democratic House Managers demanded that the Senate call the very witnesses they declined to pursue when the House was investigating the president. The public has a right to hear these witnesses, they thundered. But what did it matter? The Senate knew how it would vote in the end. Why drag the impeachment process out any longer? If it was so critical that we hear from John Bolton or Mick Mulvaney or anyone else, then the House committees should have gone to court to force their testimony. They have no one to blame but themselves.
So Wednesday's vote, mostly along party lines as most votes in this partisan circus have been, acquitted President Trump. Only Utah Sen. Mitt Romney had the political courage to buck his party and vote to convict the president on the first charge of impeachment.
The bitterness generated by this whole process clearly was visible Tuesday night when President Trump delivered his much-anticipated State of the Union. At the start of the evening, Trump turned his back on Speaker Pelosi's extended hand. At the evening's close, Pelosi stood behind the president and tore up her copy of his speech. Shame on both of them.
What did we gain? What did we gain?
We are more divided as a country, if that is possible. President Trump has been validated and enervated. He will continue to be, well, exactly as he was before he was impeached, although now all but untouchable.
And, quite possibly, the Democrats in the House handed the president a second term.
