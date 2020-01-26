Doris Miller was, if not the first, certainly one of the first American heros of World War II, his bravery paving the way for so many more heroes to follow. His bravery on the morning of Dec. 7, 1941 -- the day that lives on in infamy -- earned him the Navy Cross, the third highest award in the U,S, Navy at the time -- and there even was a push for him to receive the Medal of Honor. He was the first black sailor to earn the award.
All Americans certainly can be proud of Doris Miller, but we feel especially proud of him because he was from Waco, less than 100 miles away.
Legend has it that Miller was named Doris because his mother's midwife was positive that, after two boys, this time Henrietta Miller would have a girl. In fact, Mrs. Miller would have four sons. Young Doris grew up doing typical farm chores, including laundry and learning to cook.
In 1939, when he was 20, Miller enlisted in the Navy and shortly after he completed basic training, he was promoted to Mess Attendant Third Class -- sadly one of only a handful of ratings open to African Americans at that time. In early 1940, Doris Miller was transferred to the battleship USS West Virginia, where he was promoted to Mess Attendant Second Class. He participated in Secondary Battery Gunnery School on the USS Nevada before returning to the West Virginia in August 1941.
Dec. 7 was a quiet Sunday morning in Pearl Harbor. Aboard the West Virginia, breakfast was over and Miller was doing ships laundry. The West Virginia was at anchor directly behind the USS Oklahoma, with the USS Tennessee to port and immediately behind the Tennessee was the USS Arizona.
Then, all hell broke loose. Japanese bombers filled the skies over Perk Harbor and torpedoes filled the waters. The first torpedo found the West Virginia at 7:57 a.m. Miller rushed to his battle station, the magazine for an anti-aircraft battery, but the torpedo had destroyed it. He soon was rushed to the bridge to help move the ship's captain, who had suffered a massive wound in the abdomen. The dying captain refused to leave the bridge, so Miller and another sailor moved him to a more sheltered place.
Miller and two others then moved to an unmanned Browning .50 caliber anti-aircraft machine gun. Although he was unfamiliar with the weapon Miller began firing the weapon until he ran out of ammunition. He then was ordered back to the bridge, where he helped move the captain away from the thick smoke from numerous fires aboard the ship. As the fighting waned, Miller helped carry numerous wounded sailors to safety.
For his bravery that day, Adm. Chester Nimitz, a fellow Texan from Fredericksburg, pinned the Navy Cross on his uniform.
Miller was assigned to the USS Indianapolis and then to the USS Liscombe Bay, an escort carrier. In November 1943, the Liscombe participated in the battle of Makin. On Nov. 24, a Japanese torpedo hit the ship, detonating the aircraft bomb magazine. The Liscombe Bay sank in only 23 minutes, taking two-thirds of its crew, including Doris Miller, age 24, with it.
Last week, on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Navy announced it newest carrier -- a member of the Gerald R. Ford class of supercarriers -- will be named in honor of Doris Miller. The keel won't be laid until 2023 and it won't be launched until 2028 and commissioned until 2030.
The USS Doris Miller will be the first American aircraft carrier named for a black sailor and the first to be named for an enlisted sailor.
We can't think of a better man to be honored with his name on an aircraft carrier. We should all be very proud.
