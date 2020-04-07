The U.S. is callous to the suffering in Iran
The coronavirus pandemic has affected adversely nearly all countries around the world, some more severely than others. People who recently have returned from developing countries narrate heart-wrenching stories of mass unemployment, acute shortages of food and medicines, overwhelmed medical facilities and no possible end to their sufferings in sight.
One such country that deserves the attention of the American people is Iran. Against the consensus of the international community, President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal and imposed crippling sanctions on Iran, despite the country's complete compliance with the deal. Those sanctions severely have compromised Iran's ability to cope with the COVID-19 infection. With its economy already devastated by the U.S. sanctions, the impact of the disease has been catastrophic. The World Health Organization has listed Iran as one of the top three countries with the highest per capita incidence of the coronavirus infection.
This week, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani told the world that the U.S. is missing a historic opportunity to ease the sanctions during the pandemic to show that the U.S. cares for the sufferings of the Iranian people. To this appeal, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo callously responded that the sanctions do not affect humanitarian aid to Iran. However, he failed to say where he expects such aid to come from, or how an economically bankrupt Iran can afford to buy the necessary supplies and equipment.
Having seen the sufferings of our own people here at home, one would expect sympathy for those experiencing the worst of this pandemic. Yet, it appears unrealistic to expect that from our politicians, especially of the current administration.
As secretary of State, Pompeo represents all American people. He should be careful not to let his personal biases dictate American foreign policy.
Interestingly, Pompeo claims to be a devout Christian, a Sunday school teacher, and one who keeps a copy of the Bible on his work desk. I wish his religiosity had given him a softer and kinder heart to feel the pains of others.
SYED NAQI
College Station
