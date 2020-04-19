Eagle Editorial Board
There is light at the end of this very dark tunnel, but it will take a while longer to reach it. As we go forward, the light will get brighter and brighter until the day when life will return to whatever the new normal proves to be.
After weeks of shelter-in-place, it is natural we all want to return to work, to visit with friends and loved ones in person and begin rebuilding our life -- and bank accounts. Perhaps we won't know this pandemic is over until we once again can purchase toilet paper in our grocery stores. But the worst appears to be behind us.
As we return to some semblance of normalcy, it is critical we remember that the COVID-19 remains a threat to America and the rest of the world. We must continue to follow the advice of our medical experts as far as social distancing, wearing masks and staying away from groups of more than 10 people.
Failure to do so could lead to a resurgent coronavirus that sends the country reeling with escalating cases and even more deaths.
Remember, each of us is responsible for his or her health. Common sense tells us we must continue to wash our hands frequently for 20 seconds or more. We should have been doing that anyway. That is the best way to stave off a return of the coronavirus. When we simply can't wash our hands, we should use a hand-sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol content.
If you don't fell well, please, please stay home. Americans have a long history of going to work no matter how they feel. We must not do that any longer. We owe it to ourself and our coworkers to listen to our body when it tells us we are not well.
We understand the urge of businesses to return to normal as soon as possible, but we must be patient and follow the dictates and advice of our political leaders and medical community.
Also, we shouldn't expect the return to normal to happen overnight. It will take some business some time to ramp up after they are allowed to open. No one wants to open the doors more than the owners and employees of that business. Churches once again may welcome their congregations, following recommendations on social distancing and other measures. Restaurants may have fewer tables to allow proper distancing.
The COVID-19 has brought out some of the best in many of us. Words can't convey how grateful we are to our medical community who risked their own health to take care of the rest of us. In some part of the country, our doctors and nurses treated others without the necessary protective gear. Some of them have paid the ultimate price for their service.
And there are so many others to thank. They kept this country going while the rest of us sheltered-in-place.
Although it still is a way off, we eagerly anticipate the end of the coronavirus pandemic. We can't wait until our schools can reopen, when our streets and restaurants are crowded with our beloved Aggies and our community events are common once again.
Going forward, we must ensure that this country never again is caught unprepared, lacking the equipment and facilities to fight off future pandemics. Let the lessons learned during the coronavirus not be forgotten when brighter days are here.
