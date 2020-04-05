Eagle Editorial Board
It turns out heroes have always lived among us. Too often we have taken them for granted, but their courage shines brightly in these dark days of the coronavirus pandemic.
Of course, we all know about the truly heroic efforts of our medical community and other first responders. We always have depended on them to keep us safe and well, but we need them now more than ever.
But there are others who, despite a lack of super powers, are among the heroes of these dangerous times. No doubt, they don't think of themselves as heroes, but they are.
We are talking about our friends and neighbors who, while the rest of us are sheltering at home, work all night to clean the grocery stores and stock the shelves -- and the truck drivers who keep the needed supplies coming so that those shelves can be stocked. We are talking about the restaurant workers who prepare their wonderful meals to go, and the people who work the drive-thru windows and the drivers who deliver all that good food to us wherever we are sheltering in place.
We can't forget the teachers who, although schools are closed due to the pandemic, are working hard to keep their home-bound students informed, engaged and educated. Mom and Dad deserve thanks, too, for turning into "teachers ad interim" as they try to work from home. It is to be hoped that we'll come out on the other side of the pandemic with a greater -- and well-deserved -- appreciation of teachers and what they do for us day in and day out.
We think of the pharmacists and the pharmacy technicians who continue to prepare the medications we needed before the pandemic and continue to need to keep us well.
Thank you to our city and county officials who have made the decisions necessary to brunt the effects of COVID-19 and who appear almost daily to keep us informed and as calm as we can be in these worrisome times.
As has been stated time and again, we all are in this together. By keeping ourself safe we are helping keeping our community safe and well. Let's all continue to observe the guidelines issued by our medical and political leaders. And let's all use common sense in these trying times. Reach out to each other by phone and computer. Check on your elderly neighbors and those you love.
As we work to protect ourself and our loved ones, please remember those who are fighting the coronavirus infection and the loved ones of those who have died from COVID-19. Keep them in our thoughts and prayers.
And, until this pandemic has subsides, stay safe and stay well. We may be staying apart, but we are never alone.
