Eagle Editorial Board
Republican and Democratic Primary voters on March 3 face a list of candidates for various offices. In addition, voters in both primaries will be asked to vote on a list of propositions.
Those propositions serve as "red meat" designed to fire up each party's base. They mirror the basic party positions and, in reality, carry no real importance. They will be forgotten almost as soon as the polls close on March 3.
To be sure, many of them will surface again at each party's national convention this summer. But after that, they will be but a fleeting memory.
That said, here is a listing of the propositions on each party's primary ballot.
Republican
1 -- Texas should not restrict or prohibit prayer in public schools.
2 -- Texas should reject restrictions on the right to keep and bear arms.
3 -- Texas should ban the practice of taxpayer-funded lobbying, which allows your tax dollars to be spent on lobbyists who work against the taxpayer.
4 -- Texas should support the construction of a physical barrier and use existing defense-grade surveillance equipment along the entire southern border of Texas.
5 -- Texas parents or legal guardians of public school children under the age of 18 should be the sole decision makers for all their children's healthcare decisions including, but not limited to, psychological assessment and treatment, contraception, and sex education.
6 -- Texas should ban chemical castration, puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and genital mutilation surgery on all minor children for transition purposes, given that Texas children as young as three (3) are being transitioned from their biological sex to the opposite sex.
7 -- Texans should protect and preserve all historical monuments, artifacts, and buildings, such as the Alamo Cenotaph and our beloved Alamo, and should oppose any reimagining of the Alamo site.
8 -- Texas election officials should heed the directives of the Office of the Governor to purge illegal voters from the voter rolls and verify that each new registered voter is a U.S. citizen.
9 -- Bail in Texas should be based only on a person's danger to society and risk of flight, not that person's ability to pay.
10 -- Texas should limit our state legislators' terms to 12 years.
Democrats
1 -- Right to health care
2 -- Right to a 21st century public education
3 -- Right to clean air, safe water, and a responsible climate policy
4 -- Right to economic security
5 -- Right to dignity & respect
6 -- Right to be free from violence
7 -- Right to housing
8 -- Right to vote
9 -- Right to a fair criminal justice system
10 -- Immigrant rights
11 -- Right to fair taxation
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.