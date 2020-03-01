Eagle Editorial Board
At last, Super Tuesday is almost here, the day when about one-third of the delegates to the Democratic National Convention will be chosen.
On Tuesday, voters in Texas as well as in Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Democrats Abroad, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont and Virginia will go to the polls.
Of course, the eyes of the nation -- and the world -- will be on the race for president, but there are plenty of other important races down ballot here in Texas, from U.S. senator to judicial races. Here in Brazos County, we will be taking the first step to electing a new sheriff, a new country attorney and a new 272nd District Court judge, among others.
Polls on Tuesday will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Registered voters may cast a ballot in either the Republican Primary or Democratic Primary, but not both. Should a runoff be needed -- and with so many candidates in several races, it no doubt will be -- it will be on May 26.
Today, The Eagle recaps its recommendation in contested Brazos County races, in ballot order. Our recommendations are but one source of information voters should consider when going to the polls. Other sources of information could include news stories, campaign ads and mailings, and discussions with family, friends and coworkers.
Complete results of Tuesday's balloting will appear in The Eagle on Wednesday or, on Election Night, at theeagle.com.
Republican Primary
• 272nd District Court -- John Brick vs. George J. Wise. The Eagle recommends a vote for John Brick.
• Brazos County attorney -- Earl Gray vs. Eric Quisenberry, The Eagle recommends a vote for Earl Gray.
• Brazos County sheriff -- Wayne Dicky vs. Jason James. Both men are extremely qualified and Brazos County residents would be well-served by either one. The Eagle recommends a vote for either candidate.
• Brazos County commissioner, Precinct 1 -- Michael David Ruesink vs. Michael Schaefer vs. Commissioner Steve Aldrich. The Eagle recommends a vote for Commissioner Steve Aldrich.
Democratic Primary
• State Representative, District 14 -- Janet Dudding vs. Raza Rahman. The Eagle recommends a vote for Janet Dudding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.