Eagle Editorial Board
For the past 11 years, Brazos County Attorney Rod Anderson has toiled quietly and efficiently to run an office out of the spotlight. It's quite a change from his larger-than-life predecessor, Jim Kuboviak, who flamboyantly led the office for 24 years.
Now, Anderson has decided not to seek reelection and two men in his mold are vying in the March 3 Republican Primary to replace h1m. Eric Quisenberry and Earl Gray bring a wealth of experience to the race and the residents of Brazos County would be well-served by either one.
Reared in Quanah, northwest of Wichita Falls, Quisenberry earned his bachelors and law degree from Texas Tech University. After working with a Lubbock attorney for several years, Quisenberry joined the Brazos County Attorney's Office in 2013 and, in 2017, was named trial chief in County Court at Law No. 2, where he oversaw driving while intoxicated and family violence cases, among others.
If elected, Quisenberry said he would like to add to existing procedures to allow more discretionary authority for prosecutors and to speed up the legal process.
Quisenberry told The Eagle, "What you'll see is faster case dispositions. ... The more efficient we are, the more we're being respectful of others' time, and doing what taxpayers are paying us to do here."
He said he would like to create a "rapid response team" to deal with family violence cases, assisting victims of such violence to get to a safer place.
Gray, a Brenham native, earned his undergraduate degree from Texas A&M in 1990 and his law degree from Regent University School of Law in Virginia Beach, Virginia. He is board certified in criminal law, a designation earned by fewer than 1% of lawyers.
Before beginning his law career, Gray worked for Walmart as a manager and, later, in the planning division, experience he said "helps out a lot."
Gray joined the Brazos County District Attorney's Office, where he said he prosecuted hundreds of cases over a five-year period. He sense has opened his own law practice. He has taught law courses at Blinn College for more than 20 years, where he created the school's criminal justice course. He said his experience as a prosecutor and a defense attorney, training other attorneys on both sides, would serve him well if elected.
He said he would like to see more uniformity between policies in the district and county attorneys' offices. He would like to see more attention paid to DWI cases, getting people charged with alcohol offenses help with what might be a personal problem.
Both men have years of experience in the law. Quisenberry has worked in the office for the past seven years and is familiar with the personnel and the policies. Gray has broader experience on both sides of the law, including what it takes to run a successful law office.
While either man would be a fine choice, The Eagle recommends a vote for Earl Gray as Brazos County attorney in the March 3 Republican Primary/
