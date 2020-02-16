Eagle Editorial Board
Brazos County has a long tradition of electing good judges who serve a long time on the bench, so when a vacancy occurs, it is news. Such a vacancy exists in the 272nd District Court after Judge Travis Bryan III announced last year he would step down after 12 years on the bench.
No question, Judge Bryan will be missed. He has been a rock on the bench and his wisdom and jurisprudence will be hard to replace.
Fortunately, two qualified, quality candidates are vying to replace him. George J. Wise Jr. and John Brick face each other in the March 3 Primary. The winner then will be the de facto judge starting next year because there are no Democrats in the race.
Wise has n interesting background in law enforcement before becoming an attorney. He first came to Brazos County in 1995 to attend Texas A&M, where he was a member of the Corps of Cadets. It was there he met his wife, Emily Foster Wise, a College Station native and member of the A&M Class of '02.
After graduation, Wise went to work for the Mesquite Police Department, where he spent six years in the patrol division. After deciding he wanted to be a lawyer, Wish attended the University of Houston Law School. While there, Wise served as a reserve Harris County deputy, where he was a cybercrime investigator in the High Tech Crimes Unit and was attached to the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. He also interned for a federal district court judge and for the Harris County District Attorney's Office.
After earning his law degree, Wise worked for the Collin County District Attorney's Office as a post-graduate fellow, trying criminal cases and, he said, valuable experience. He then went into private practice in criminal defense and civil litigation.
In 2013, Wise went to work for the Daniel-Stark Injury Lawyers in Bryan as a senior litigation attorney. There, he has gained experience in civil litigation and jury trials in state and federal courts.
Wise -- known by some friends by his middle name, Jerrell -- says he has long had a calling to be a district judge.
The 272nd District Court now handles the juvenile docket and Wise said, if elected, he would give priority to juvenile cases. He said the county doesn't pay court-appointed attorneys enough.
Wise said his life experiences and his breadth of legal experience makes him the better candidate for this position.
Born in Bryan, Brick graduated from A&M Consolidated High School in 1995 -- his wife, Jamee, graduated from Bryan High School that same year -- and Baylor University in 1999. He graduated from the South Texas College of Law in 2002. After graduation, Brick did mostly plaintiffs civil work in private practice. In 2005, he went to work for the Walker County District Attorney's Office, where he tried misdemeanor cases. In 2005, Brick joined the Brazos County District Attorney's Office, where he prosecuted felony cases under the legendary District Attorney Bill Turner and, now, District Attorney Jarvis Parsons.
In the Brazos County DA's Office, Brick has worked with grand juries and was assigned to cases heard in he 85th District Court, where he was named chief of the attorneys working in that court five years ago. He had tried 75 cases in all three Brazos County district courts.
As an assistant district attorney, Brick said he has worked closely with officials from Mental Health Mental Retardation to try to help people suffering from mental issues earlier in the legal process.
Brick touts his experience working in the Brazos County district courts as the reason to vote for him.
Both men have good backgrounds that qualify them for the 272nd District Court. Brick's service in the district attorney's office gives him the edge in this race.
The Eagle recommends a vote for John Brick for judge of the 272nd District Court in the March 3 Republican Primary,
