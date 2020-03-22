Eagle Editorial Board
Americans love their movie superheroes. Spider-Man, Wonder Woman, Captain America, Batman and on and on. Their movies are entertaining and the good guys always win.
But we don't have to go to the movies to see superheroes. They live among us -- and never are they more needed than they are right now. The COVID-19 novel coronavirus threatens all of us, but none more so than the doctors and nurses and EMTs and other medical workers. They are on the front line of protecting their fellow Americans.
In doing so, these medical superheroes are putting their own health on the line. How can we ever repay them.
Compounding the dangers facing the medical community is the tragic shortage of masks and gloves and gowns, the items they desperately need to protect themselves and their patients. The shortage of supplies and needed medical equipment such as ventilators is due in part because we as a nation refused to heed the warning signs coming out of China months ago. We didn't ramp up production as soon as we should have. So now, we are playing catch-up -- and not doing a great job of that.
The bigger problem is hoarding by frightened Americans who have stripped store shelves of hand sanitizer, masks, gloves, bleach, antiviral cleaning products and, oddly, toilet paper. There has been panic buying of food staples, from pasta to soup to frozen dinners.
It is natural to fear running out of the basics we need to survive, but please, please stop. There is plenty to go around if all of us limit ourselves to just what we need.
The particular danger in this hoarding is that hospitals, medical clinics and doctors' offices are running short of the supplies they need to stay as safe as possible and keep their patients as safe as possible. Some are being forced to reuse single-use masks because that is all that is available.
In some places, medical personnel are used to use scarves and bandanas as masks if that is all they have, Scarves and bandanas? Surely we can do better.
We must do better.
If you did buy a cache of masks and gloves, please, please consider donating them -- at least some of them, most of them -- to our medical superheroes. By doing so, you would be helping keep our medical superheroes safe so they can continue to help all of us fight the coronavirus.
We know this pandemic has caused inconvenience and economic hardship. People are told to work from home if they can, and to stay home even if they can't. Locally, and in many other parts of the country, restaurants and bars have been ordered to close except for take out meals. Colleges and public schools have shut down, urging students to study from home. Entertainment events, live concerts and plays and many community events have been cancelled or postponed to some unknown future date. Many churches are shutting their doors, urging parishioners to pray from home.
As troubling as these developments are, they are necessary to protect all of us. It would be far better in seven or eight months to look back and say we overreacted than look back and say we didn't do enough.
We thank our local leaders for their efforts on are behalf. Special praise and gratitude goes to Dr. Seth Sullivan, infectious disease specialist with Baylor Scott & White in College Station and Brazos County alternate health authority. His calm, no-nonsense demeanor during televised press conferences has been reassuring and calming. Americans can handle the truth, but we have to be given the truth and Dr. Sullivan does so. Thank you to him and all the people working to protect all of us.
A final word to young people: You are not immune from the COVID-19 coronavirus. Images of Texas and Florida beaches full of spring-breakers sent pangs of worry through the rest of us.
Although the virus is more harmful to older folks, it still can infect a younger person. And even if that younger person has only mild symptoms -- or maybe no symptoms -- he or she can pass it on to parents or grandparents -- for whom the disease is much more harmful
Please take care, stay away from others as much as possible.
Be assured this pandemic will pass. What a great day that will be.
Until then, though, follow the advice of our government and medical leaders. Take care of yourself and use caution around others.
We all matter.
