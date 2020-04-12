Eagle Editorial Board
What a strange Easter this is, as we shelter in place in an effort to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. Normally Christian churches would be packed today, as congregants -- many who attend services only on Easter and, perhaps, Christmas -- gather together in joy to celebrate the risen Lord, Jesus.
With the COVID-19, such gatherings are not encouraged -- in fact, they are forbidden in most states across the country, including here in the Brazos Valley. That means we will have to celebrate Jesus and His promise of life everlasting united, but not physically together. That doesn't mean His churches will be silent, that God won't hear our fervent prayers. He loves us and can find us wherever we are.
Churches across the country are turning to the internet to share the message of Easter with parishioners. Pastors who always have special messages of triumph at Easter will have an added component as we pray for an end to the scourge of the coronavirus. It will be a message of hope, of trust that God will see us through. The faithful are confident He will.
Sadly, some churches around the country are refusing to heed the advice of health and government leaders and will open their doors for crowds of people to worship together. Those packed churches will be breeding grounds for the spread of the virus, and those in the congregation risk spreading the coronavirus to everyone they meet. Surely God does not want that. He hears us wherever we worship Him.
President Donald Trump had hoped the virus would have released its grip on America by today and that the churches could be filled with worshippers as in normal years. Alas, he was too optimistic, but there are some encouraging signs that the coronavirus is starting to decline. America will rise again and reclaim its place as the beacon of hope to the rests of the world.
Some day, in the not too distant future, it will be safe to venture out, to greet one another in person. Businesses will start to reopen and we'll be able to eat out again. Children will return to the classroom to greet teachers who have done such an amazing job teaching their students online. And, yes, we will be able to gather together in our churches, our synagogues and our mosques to worship God in the way we have done for generations.
Until that wonderful day, on this Easter Sunday we praise God from our homes and ask that He will continue to bless America and Americans.
Stay safe. Stay well. Stay optimistic.
