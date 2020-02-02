Eagle Editorial Board
At long last, the effort to elect a president in November moves into high gear Monday when Iowans caucus ultimately to elect delegates to the national party conventions this summer. It is a moment the candidates have been working toward for a long, long time -- the race formally began the moment Donald Trump raised his hand and, swearing to uphold the Constitution, became president.
There is little doubt on the Republican side that President Trump will be the nominee on the November ballot. The Democratic side is less clear, with 11 candidates still in the race, after another 17 dropped out, including Texans Beto O'Rourke and Julián Castro.
Democrats still in the race include Colorado Sen. Michael Bennett; former Vice President Joe Biden; former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg; Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg; Rep. Tulsi Gabbard; Sen. Amy Klobuchar; former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick; Sen. Bernie Sanders; Tom Steyer; Sen. Elizabeth Warren; and Andrew Yang. No doubt the field may shrink a bit after Monday's caucuses.
Eventually, we will know who the 2020 presidential nominees are. Whether America cares by then is unknown at this time.
Everyone -- or certainly almost everyone -- agrees the process is too long and costs way too much, but we do nothing to change it.
While Monday's caucuses are the first in the nation, they also are the most unusual. For more than a year, the Democratic hopefuls have swarmed Iowa, kissing babies, shaking hands, drinking coffee and talking to just about anyone who will listen. Iowans thrive on the process, many of them meeting each of the candidates in an almost one-on-one process. They get to ask the questions that matter to them and evaluate how each candidate responds. A crowd for a candidate in Iowa may be 25 or 30 people, but they are people keenly interested in what the candidate has to say.
On Monday, interested Democratic Iowans will gather in one place in each of Iowa's 1,681 voting precincts, where they will separate themselves into supporters of each of the candidates -- Joe Biden supporters in that corner, Elizabeth Warren backers over there, and so on. Once gathered in their groups, the delegates will spend 30 minutes or so trying to convince their friends and neighbors to switch sides.
Then, the culling begins. To move on, a candidate must have the support of a certain percentage of the people at the caucus -- typically 15%, but it can vary. Supporters of the candidates who don't make the cut then align themselves with one of the remaining candidates. Delegates to the county caucuses are selected in proportion to the "winners" at the precinct caucus. From there, using the same formula, delegates to the district and state conventions are chosen and from there, committed delegates to the national party convention are selected.
It is a very time-intensive process, one that can't be replicated in every other state. Winning in Iowa doesn't guarantee a candidate will be on the national ballot in November, but past Iowa caucuses have revived lagging campaigns, ended others.
From Iowa, the Democratic candidates will move on the New Hampshire's traditional primary on Feb. 11, the Nevada caucus on Feb. 22 and South Carolina's primary in Feb. 29. Then, the pace accelerates on March 3's Super Tuesday, when voters in Texas, Alabama, American Samoa, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont and Virginia go to the polls.
Democrats will hold their national convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, from July 13 to 16, with Republicans gathering for theirs Aug. 24-27 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
From there, it will be nonstop campaigning, with presidential debates set for Sept. 29 in South Bend, Indiana; Oct. 15, Ann Arbor, Michigan; and Oct.22 in Nasville. The only vice presidential candidate scheduled is Oct. 7 in Salt Lake City.
And then, on Nov. 3, we will elect a president. Will it be Donald Trump or one of the Democrats? It all begins for real in Iowa on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.