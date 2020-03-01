On Tuesday, voters may cast a ballot at any poling place. No longer do Brazos County residents have to vote at their designated polling place.

All voters in Texas must show an approved photo ID such as a Texas driver license, Texas election identification certificate issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas personal identification card issued by the DPS, Texas handgun license issued by the DPS, United States military identification card with photograph, United States citizenship certificate with photograph or a United States passport.

Brazos County polling places

1 -- Millican Community Center, 22284 Pierce Street, Millican

3 -- Galilee Baptist Church, 804 N. Logan, Bryan

4 -- Zion Church Of Kurten, 977 N. F.M. 2038, Kurten

5 -- Parkway Baptist Church, 1501 Southwest Pkwy, College Station

6 -- College Heights Assembly of God, 4100 Old College Road, Bryan

7 -- First Baptist Church of Bryan, 3100 Cambridge Drive, Bryan

8 -- Beacon Baptist Church, 2001 East Villa Maria Road, Bryan

9 -- Bryan Ballroom, 701 Palasota Drive, Bryan

10 -- Brazos County Administration Building, 200 S. Texas Ave, Bryan

11 -- Memorial Student Center, Texas A&M Campus, Room 2406, College Station

12 -- G.W. Williams Tabernacle, 311 Waco St./1216 Eureka St., Bryan

13 -- Precinct 4 Volunteer Fire Station (Brushy), 6357 Raymond Stotzer Pkwy., College Station

14 -- Lincoln Center, 1000 Eleanor, College Station

15 -- College Station City Hall, 1101 Texas Avenue, College Station

16 -- College Station School Administration Building, 1812 Welsh, College Station

17 -- Fellowship Freewill Baptist Church, 1228 W. Villa Maria Road, Bryan

18 -- Castle Heights Baptist Church, 4504 E. Texas 21, Bryan

19 -- St. Francis Episcopal Church, 1101 Rock Prairie Road, College Station

20 -- A&M Church Of Christ, 2475 Earl Rudder Freeway, College Station

21 -- Christ United Methodist Church, 4201 Texas 6 S., College Station

22 -- Arena Hall, 2906 Tabor Road, Bryan

23 -- Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive, Bryan

24 -- Wellborn Community Center, 4119 W. Greens Prairie Road, Wellborn

25 -- Living Hope Baptist Church, 4170 Texas 6 South, College Station

26 -- Church Of The Nazarene, 2122 E. William J. Bryan Pkwy., Bryan

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.