On Tuesday, voters may cast a ballot at any poling place. No longer do Brazos County residents have to vote at their designated polling place.
All voters in Texas must show an approved photo ID such as a Texas driver license, Texas election identification certificate issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas personal identification card issued by the DPS, Texas handgun license issued by the DPS, United States military identification card with photograph, United States citizenship certificate with photograph or a United States passport.
Brazos County polling places
1 -- Millican Community Center, 22284 Pierce Street, Millican
3 -- Galilee Baptist Church, 804 N. Logan, Bryan
4 -- Zion Church Of Kurten, 977 N. F.M. 2038, Kurten
5 -- Parkway Baptist Church, 1501 Southwest Pkwy, College Station
6 -- College Heights Assembly of God, 4100 Old College Road, Bryan
7 -- First Baptist Church of Bryan, 3100 Cambridge Drive, Bryan
8 -- Beacon Baptist Church, 2001 East Villa Maria Road, Bryan
9 -- Bryan Ballroom, 701 Palasota Drive, Bryan
10 -- Brazos County Administration Building, 200 S. Texas Ave, Bryan
11 -- Memorial Student Center, Texas A&M Campus, Room 2406, College Station
12 -- G.W. Williams Tabernacle, 311 Waco St./1216 Eureka St., Bryan
13 -- Precinct 4 Volunteer Fire Station (Brushy), 6357 Raymond Stotzer Pkwy., College Station
14 -- Lincoln Center, 1000 Eleanor, College Station
15 -- College Station City Hall, 1101 Texas Avenue, College Station
16 -- College Station School Administration Building, 1812 Welsh, College Station
17 -- Fellowship Freewill Baptist Church, 1228 W. Villa Maria Road, Bryan
18 -- Castle Heights Baptist Church, 4504 E. Texas 21, Bryan
19 -- St. Francis Episcopal Church, 1101 Rock Prairie Road, College Station
20 -- A&M Church Of Christ, 2475 Earl Rudder Freeway, College Station
21 -- Christ United Methodist Church, 4201 Texas 6 S., College Station
22 -- Arena Hall, 2906 Tabor Road, Bryan
23 -- Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive, Bryan
24 -- Wellborn Community Center, 4119 W. Greens Prairie Road, Wellborn
25 -- Living Hope Baptist Church, 4170 Texas 6 South, College Station
26 -- Church Of The Nazarene, 2122 E. William J. Bryan Pkwy., Bryan
