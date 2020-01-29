Please learn the difference between opinions and facts
In a Jan. 22 interview, President Donald Trump's 2020 re-election campaign chairman explained that Trump states personal opinions, which the media and his supporters mistakenly assume are facts. Lesley Spencer's letter (Eagle, Jan. 22) lists many Trump opinions as fact. Some examples:
Spencer -- the greatest economy ever. According to the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia, nine state economies are expected to shrink in 2020 (Connecticut, Delaware, Iowa, Kentucky, Montana, New Jersey, Oklahoma, West Virginia and Vermont). In 2018, 38.1 million Americans officially were poor -- families of four living on $25,465 or less (U.S. Census Bureau). In January 2018, 552,830 Americans were homeless (www.whitehouse.gov).
Spencer -- there is no white supremacy. Before Trump's election, the number of hate groups had fallen for three straight years. In 2018, encouraged by Trump's anti-immigration rhetoric, the count had risen to 1,020 -- a 30% increase (The New York Times).
Spencer -- Trump is not authoritarian. Thirty-nine people have left Trump's staff and cabinet -- 33 resignations, 6 firings (Business Insider, October 2019). People who survive working for Trump possibly either are bobble-heads or responsible for something he doesn't care about (such as education).
Spencer -- Obama's unending vacations at our expense. During his first 2.5 years, Trump's golf trips cost Americans $102 million ($42 million/year). In eight years, Obama's personal travel cost Americans about $115 million ($14.4 million/year) (Judicial Watch),
Spencer -- income inequality always will be. "Today the top 1% of households own more wealth than the bottom 90% combined. The gap is widening" (Federal Survey of Consumer Finances). Rich people earn income from owning, managing and/or investing in corporations that sell products and services to the middle-class. In a nation committed to equal economic opportunity, why should 90% of households spend their hard-earned money supporting 1%? Socialism isn't the answer. So what is?
Please recognize and value the important difference between opinions and facts!
ANN PAWLAK
College Station
Why so many young people are shunning religion today
How appropriate that the president has hired Alan Dershowitz as one of his defense lawyers. After all, Donald Trump is just as innocent as Alan's former clients, Jeffrey Epstein and O.J. Simpson.
Kenneth Starr makes less sense. After mercilessly hounding Bill Clinton for lying about a consensual sex act, Starr surprisingly was incurious about sexual assault by Baylor football players when he was president there. Now he signs on to defend a self-confessed sex offender against a much more serious crime -- using public funds in an extortion attempt against a vulnerable foreign ally, pressuring him to intervene in an American election by slandering Trump's political opponent.
If Starr represents evangelical "Christianity," it's no wonder that many of the younger generation want nothing to do with religion.
WALTER D. KAMPHOEFNER
Bryan