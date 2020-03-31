It is every Texan's duty to shelter in place
Our self-image of Texans as rugged individualists, skeptical if not disdainful of government, is not serving Texas well. Letters in The Eagle have argued to let people socially distance but not deny others a normal, pre-pandemic life. Lt. Governor Dan Patrick even proclaimed his willingness to die for his grandkids by resuming pre-COVID economic activity.
Missing from these understandable perspectives is an appreciation of social distancing. Protecting me from the coronavirus is a minor reason. Protecting everyone else is the larger goal. If I become unknowingly infected, I can spread COVID-19 to everyone I meet for up to two weeks before symptoms appear. Those people can become infected and spread COVID-19 further. Worse, if I get really sick and go to a hospital, I endanger overworked doctors, nurses and other medical staff.
The economic, societal and personal costs of staying in place to flatten the curve of COVID-19 are huge and will continue to grow. The costs of not distancing, however, would be worse.
To really ensure a prosperous future for everyone's grandkids, Lt. Gov. Patrick and Gov. Greg Abbott should start a public discussion now about how Texans, state and local governments, companies, universities, non-profits and other groups actively can shape our responses and recovery from COVID-19 in the coming months and years.
Patrick also should meet with the state senator representing Brazos Valley, Charles Schwertner. In 2015 Schwertner introduced a bill to prepare Texas for the inevitable next epidemic by, among other actions, buying and storing protective masks and equipment for doctors and nurses. The legislative failed to pass that bill.
Texans have a history of proudly serving their country by fighting overseas to preserve the American way of life. Now, to save the lives of our fellow Americans, our patriotic duty is to stay home and social distance.
JONATHAN COOPERSMITH
College Station
The governor has no authorrity over churches
The day following his initial disaster declaration, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott had the common sense to clarify that neither he nor any other Texas official had the authority to interfere with religious gatherings at churches, synagogues or any other religious facility.
More specifically, no elected or appointed official in Texas has the authority to interfere with family funeral memorials, which are religious services wherever the family chooses to gather, including funeral parlors, graveside services, etc.
None of the definitions of essential services I have reviewed include funeral homes and their employees. Are the members of city councils and commissioner courts rushing to issue their orders forgetting that some Texans die every day from conditions other than the virus causing mass hysteria?
All elected and appointed officials need to understand and acknowledge that many Texans will not tolerate caskets holding our ancestors being stacked in some warehouse for an indefinite period just to placate those over reacting to a specific virus.
Any and all elected and appointed officials, especially law enforcement, who assert they have power to interfere with religious services should be targeted for removal from their position at the first opportunity.
JAMES McHANEY
Hearne