Officials are missing the problem with the annual seasonal flu
Maybe it's time to ask the question that our health organizations and the press don't want to answer. The coronavirus has infected a million people worldwide and killed around 50,000. Locally we have had 94 individuals infected and 8 deaths out of a population of around 250,000.
The question some don't want to talk about is during the same period how many people have been infected (worldwide and locally) and how many have died from the seasonal flu? The figures I saw last week on the internet indicate that the seasonal flu has infected and killed more than four times as many people as the coronavirus. Maybe our health organizations have been so obsessed with the coronavirus that they took their eye off the ball.
While all viruses are serious, this one appears not to be the world killer but milder than the current or some past flu viruses. Maybe common sense actions would have been less traumatic to the tens of millions who will be financially destroyed due to the implemented actions.
WALTER GRIFFIN
Bryan
Two faith messages have sound roots in the Bible
Thank you to the Rev. Matt Morton and Rabbi Peter Tarlow for their inspirational messages on the power of Psalm 23 and the Passover response to the 11th Plague (Eagle, April 4). Their thoughts have sound roots in both testaments of The Holy Bible.
Rev. Morton's focus on the importance of holding on to our personal relationship with God in the midst of "... uncertainty, grief and fear" and Rabbi Tarlow's optimism that we can use "... lessons of Passover and freedom" to "... get beyond this '11th plague' and seek to build a healthier and more meaningful world in which each of us appreciates our lives as a gift from God" are uplifting and sincerely appreciated.
LARRY GRESHAM
Bryan
Let's work together to located son's stolen adult tricycle
I have been moved by the way members of our communities have helped each other in the best "we're-all-in-this-together" tradition.
Apparently one member of the community was so in need of something that he decided to steal my autistic sons' adult tricycle from the front of our home. My boys are now more restricted during this difficult time. It is a beautiful blue Schwinn Meridian, my son's favorite color. If you see it, please call the Bryan Police and report it.
This is not the best time to have to replace an item such as this.
MIRIAM AUNE
Bryan