We owe our medical workers a huge debt of gratitude
Thanks to The Eagle for continuing to brighten our Monday mornings with the Cagle Cartoons column written by Michael Reagan. His tongue-in-cheek style is guaranteed to raise smiles across the political spectrum, and it is good to know that he is "calmed down" by the national daily press conferences on the impact of COVID-19.
We are all reaping the results of his father's disdain for "government," one that Michael clearly shares, though at times such as these many people seem to be looking to government at every level to provide support, relief, equipment, trained personnel and even some guidance on the proper responses to make each of us, and our neighbors, as safe as possible.
I wish I could share Michael's confidence in the daily confusion flowing from the White House, but I am grateful that our community leaders, including those at Texas A&M, provide regular, measured and thoughtful information. I am grateful, too, that neighbors, friends and church communities have found innovative and effective ways to maintain a true sense of "belonging" in a time of isolation.
It is significant that this is a time when people of many faiths reflect on the meaning of life, and gather together in celebration of it. Their leaders are also providing comfort and support. Michael Reagan's disdain notwithstanding, we all owe a huge debt of gratitude to the few who give so much to serve the many. Even if you missed the Queen of England's recent speech, perhaps this Churchillian phrase -- Thanks to the few and the many -- will stir you to join in my appreciation.
DAVID G. WOODCOCK
College Station
In times of the pandemic, it is wise to turn to God for help
In a recent interview, Aggie football coach Jimbo Fisher wisely and cleverly shared these timely words, "Sometimes you've got to slow down to speed up." Indeed, the best coaches know when to call time out. Further, they know why. When the opposition is on a roll and players can't figure out what to do, great coaches usually can.
Now that many of us are slowed down, let's use the time wisely to figure out what's going and what is really important. It's been said the reason most people fail is they forget what they're trying to accomplish. At times, we can be like the airline pilot who radioed the control tower with a Mayday alert. "What's your status?" asked the air controller, to which the pilot replied, "We're lost but we're making good time."
It's been reported the last three words uttered by billionaire Sam Walton, the founder of Walmart, were, "I blew it." Perhaps he was reflecting on the thousands of board meetings he attended as he was surrounded by grandchildren he didn't really know. Without knowing more, one only can speculate what he meant. Nonetheless, such an ending no one would wish upon their worst enemy.
As players listen attentively to their coach in times of intense competition and confusion, be encouraged to seek the greatest coach. He's the one who made us and understands us best; our hopes and our fears. He never pushes his ways upon us, yet stands in the shadows of our lives patiently awaiting our call. You will know Him. He's the one with nail prints in his hands.
God speed to you and yours,
GLENN DOWLING
Bryan